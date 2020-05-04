12:34 a.m. – A caller reported several subject walking in the turn lane of Highway 65 near the north city limits. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
2:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked outside Affordable Insurance. A 17-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for minor in possession of alcohol and violation of the curfew ordinance, then was released to his father later.
2:15 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about finding a place to park her car to sleep because she was from out of state and couldn’t rent a motel room due to COVID-19 directives. She was advised to find a public campground in which to sleep, then call back if she had further questions. She called back later that evening to talk to an officer about a place to spend the night, but she didn’t answer when the officer tried to return her call.
7:57 a.m. – A woman called to report she had not heard from a 35-year-old male relative. She said she wasn’t sure where he had been staying, but was somewhere in Harrison. The subject was entered into the system as a missing person and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to keep an eye out for him.
9:55 a.m. – A man called to report an equipment trailer missing from an address on Highway 65 North. He said he would go to the HPD later to file a complaint.
10:21 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a suitcase he found. He said he had already contacted the owner, who said he would go to the HPD to pick it up. The 25-year-old man did go to the HPD to retrieve the item and was arrested on a warrant for theft of property and a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $6,630 professional bond.
12:38 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43.
2:44 p.m. – A wreck service reported towing a vehicle from the Wendy’s parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
3:58 p.m. – A woman called to report her 15-year-old son as a runaway or a missing person. An officer responded to the residence on Mountain View Drive, at which time the boy showed up. He said he was out walking because he was tired of staying inside all the time.
4:02 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter had received inappropriate text messages from a male subject. A formal complaint was filed for harassing communications.
5:08 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible drug overdose at an address on North Pine. An officer said a 41-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
5:35 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband trying to pick a fight with her. She said it had been physical in the past and she was concerned. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate for the day.
6:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Pine in front of the old junior high cafeteria. An officer on scene arrested a female subject for failure to yield at stop sign, no registration and driving on a suspended sentence with bond set at $925. She was later released on a signature bond.
7:28 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,715 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but due to COVID-19 protocol he was released with a new court date.
10:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on East Erie. Officers responded and arrested a 32-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:17 p.m. – A caller reported his son had spotted a black bear walking on Speer Driver near Industrial Park Road. An officer logged the bear walking around the area, but causing no harm.
