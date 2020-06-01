1:11 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old male subject for DWI and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $1,100. Area jails refused to hold the subject, so he was released to a sober caretaker.
1:54 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Meadowhaven Drive. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects agreed to separate.
5:40 a.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for theft by receiving and habitual offender with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but Branson Police were notified the HPD was not extraditing prisoners from out of state due to COVID-19 protocols.
6:34 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the turn lane of the Bypass near Ben Eddings Motors Group. An officer said the subject was walking on the side of the road when he checked the area.
7:57 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters with a structure fire at the Fairgrounds. Assist completed.
8:59 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at West Ridge and Capps Road.
9:09 a.m. – A caller reported sewage backing up into the basement of a residence on West Nicholson. The Sewer Department was also notified.
9:30 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at a fire on Highway 65 near the south city limits. He later said it was a controlled burn of a brush pile and was under control.
1:31 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Cherry arrested a 27-year-old man on a warrant for residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:13 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects on motorcycles outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North appeared to be consuming alcoholic beverages. An officer administered a PBT on the subjects with satisfactory results. The agreed to leave the area anyway.
3:14 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive.
4:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported that Jasper Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle rider northbound on Highway 7 and a deputy was going to take over the chase at the county line. Officers were notified.
5:51 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver throwing cans and bottles from the vehicle had turned onto Country Club Road from Highway 65. An officer initiated a traffic stop and issued the driver a citation.
6:38 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone stole his cell phone from outside a room at Family Budget Inn. An officer responded, but the caller decided not to file a formal complaint.
7:58 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject harassing her and her brother-in-law. An officer spoke to the woman and explained the procedure to obtain an order of protection. The officer also said the suspect would be issued a criminal trespass warning for the caller’s residence if he was located.
8:11 p.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 58-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $494 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
9:39 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 34-year-old man for DWI, improper use of registration, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $1,440. He was later released on a signature bond.
10:49 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been housing a female subject to protect her from her abusive boyfriend, but she went missing at a party and it was possible the boyfriend had taken her to an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said no one was at that address, but he noted that a window was broken and the door frame was damaged.
11:07 p.m. – A man called to report two female subjects had been going through his pickup parked outside a motel on Highway 43, but the fled in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65 when he confronted them. An officer located a vehicle matching the description given outside Days Inn, but it was unoccupied.
11:39 p.m. – A Boone County deputy requested an officer with a K-9 unit on a traffic stop at Wilson Springs Road and the Bypass. Assist completed.
11:35 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject covered in blood was lying on a couch outside at apartment on North Main Street. An officer said the man had been attacked by a dog in Bergman about five hours earlier, so he was taken to NARMC for treatment.
