12:52 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject in a vehicle outside the hospital appeared to be in distress. An officer said the woman was upset because she and her son-in-law had been in a disturbance, but she was otherwise fine.
7:43 a.m. – A woman called to report she thought her ex-husband was abusing their child. She said she thought she could see the remnants of a black eye on the boy, but she was going to have to take the boy back to his father that afternoon per the court’s order. She was advised of the steps to take to file a Family in Need of Services petition.
11:04 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer at an address on North Willow due to a subject who had taken LSD and became irate with EMTs. Assist completed.
11:31 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had locked himself out of his vehicle outside Walmart. Assist completed.
11:53 a.m. – A Walmart employee went to the HPD with video surveillance footage of a subject shoplifting. A formal complaint was filed.
12:04 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject went to the caller’s residence on North Robinson and kicked in the door before fleeing the area. He declined pursuit of charges, but extra patrol was requested and issued.
12:24 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked at the intersection of Highway 65 and Forward Drive with no one around it. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:12 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an unruly psychiatric patient. An officer said the man agreed to calm down and accept treatment.
2:33 p.m. – A male subject called to report he returned home from vacation and found out he had been kicked out of his residence on North Robinson without an eviction notice. He was advised it was a civil matter and that he could retrieve his personal property if he wished.
3:52 p.m. – A caller requested traffic patrol on Cottonwood Road due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
4:52 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call in which someone in the background said, “I’m going to kill you.” The caller didn’t give an address, but the phone was pinging in the area of North Spruce. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate any disturbances in progress.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported people parking on the grass at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said there was plenty of parking available, so the subjects agreed to move their vehicles.
8:58 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol of her residence on Campus Drive because she thought someone was going to hurt her for unknown reasons. Officers were notified.
9:21 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver with a male subject standing up through the sunroof of the vehicle southbound on Highway 65 from the north city limits. An officer stopped the vehicle and the subject in the sunroof said he was just getting fresh air. He was advised not to do it again.
10:41 p.m. – A male subject called to report he heard someone yell, “Get away from my house” in the area of South Walnut. He then heard a vehicle drive away and it sounded like it had a flat tire. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area and he even spoke to a couple out walking who said they hadn’t heard anything.
