12:19 a.m. – A woman called to report another woman took her credit card and refused to return it. An officer answered the call, but the woman disconnected. She called back about an hour later with the same complaint. An officer said the woman found her card while he was taking her statement.
12:48 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with several occupants northbound on Main Street. An officer located and followed the vehicle to a car wash, where the occupants were vacuuming the car and throwing away trash. The officer also issued verbal warnings to some juveniles in the vehicle regarding the curfew ordinance.
1:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied vehicle at Loc-N-Rol. He later said the subjects were waiting for a friend with a key to get into a storage unit. A 27-year-old woman in the vehicle showed a Searcy County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $630 cash only, but Harrison was outside extradition range.
3 a.m. – An unknown male subject called to report someone broke into his residence on North 3rd Street and refused to leave. He said he only remembered the first number of his street address, then disconnected. Officers responded and later determined the report was unfounded.
4:23 a.m. – A man called to report the driver of an 18-wheeler was slumped over in the driver’s seat in the southbound lane of Highway 65 North at Highway 43. The caller said he honked the horn, but the driver wasn’t responding. An officer determined the driver had just fallen asleep at the intersections and was going to pull over for a nap before continuing.
5:09 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking in the area of Ridge and Willow. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
5:15 a.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler in the area of her residence on Highway 65 South, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
8:48 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about someone harassing her. She was referred to the BCSO due to the incidents occurring outside the city.
9:38 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing phone calls and text messages from an unknown subject. She later said she would block the number for the time being rather than file a formal complaint.
9:55 a.m. – A 23-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding, no seat belt and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,097. He was later released on a signature bond.
10 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of the Dollar General on West Rush. Animal Control was notified.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported a dog that appeared to have just had pups running loose. on South Vine. Animal Control was notified.
11:48 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
12:04 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject asleep in a vehicle on a parking lot off Crandall Avenue. An officer said the 61-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
12:08 p.m. – A woman called to find out if any yellow Labradors had been located in the city. Information passed onto Animal Control.
12:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Central.
12:50 p.m. – A male subject asked to speak with an officer about being threatened. The officer said the incident in question happened in the past and another officer had determined there had been no direct threats made.
12:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report her father had failed in his task as her caretaker regarding her finances. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity involving juveniles. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
1:37 p.m. – A reckless driver at a high rate of speed was reported northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
1:40 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main Street and Lake Shore Drive.
2:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been out on the square taking pictures when someone drove past and threw lit firecrackers from the vehicle. An officer said the caller declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
3:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report her roommate’s ex-boyfriend went to their residence on North 3rd Street and threw the roommate’s personal property on the yard. An officer went to the residence, where the caller wanted to file a complaint for theft of property. The officer said the male subject agreed to return the property in question and the caller only requested extra patrol.
4:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck involving a car and a trash truck was reported on North Oak.
4:22 p.m. – A caller reported a large dog running loose on Country Club Road for the second day in a row. Information left for Animal Control.
5 p.m. – A caller reported a tree fell on West Bunn and took down a power line. An officer said the roadway was cleared and Entergy was also notified.
6:03 p.m. – Johnson County (Indiana) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 62-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $605. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was out of extradition range.
6:49 p.m. – A woman called to report her son, against whom she held a protection order, had returned to her residence. An officer arrested the 27-year-old man for violation of a protection order with bond set at $1,440. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:09 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report another driver followed the caller to Kum & Go, then got out and started yelling at him before speeding away northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
8:48 p.m. – A caller reported a driver ran a stop sign at East South Avenue and South Chestnut and ran into a ditch. An officer said a tow truck was notified, but no arrests were noted.
10:20 p.m. – A caller reported two drivers racing southbound on Highway 65 from the Walmart area. Officers were notified.
10:38 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Prospect. An officer spoke to a 40-year-old woman, who said she had been arguing with her ex-husband but he left and everything was fine. She was also served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on open container in vehicle with bond set at $219. She was later released with a new court date.
11:31 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to the man and woman, who said the dispute had been verbal only. About two hours later, the woman called to report the original complainant was throwing things at the front door of her residence. An officer spoke to all the parties and told them to cease communication for the rest of the night.
