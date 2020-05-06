12:16 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on the parking lot off Lake Shore Drive. The subject said he had been fishing and would be leaving the area soon.
12:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at Splash Car Wash on Highway 65 North. The subject was advised to leave the area if not using the facility.
1:11 a.m. – A male subject called to report a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on his driveway on East Womack. An officer determined the address was outside the city limits, so Boone County authorities were notified.
1:48 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer at an address on South Chestnut. She refused to explain why an officer was needed, so officers responded. She eventually said she was concerned about neighbors drinking and smoking methamphetamine. She said she felt uncomfortable, but she didn’t want to leave either. An officer checked the area and found no sign of drug use. She called back about an hour later and only mumbled unrecognizable words. An officer took her to a motel to get a room for the night.
2:22 a.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend was threatening her and her children at an address on East Jay Avenue. Officers determined the male subject had only threatened to throw the caller’s belongings out of the residence. The 45-year-old man was taken to a motel to spend the rest of the night.
4:41 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a suspicious vehicle parked outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. He later said the vehicle was unoccupied.
5:11 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a vehicle outside Sally’s Beauty Supply. He later said a wheel and hub assembly was missing from the vehicle, so a wrecker service was notified.
6:56 a.m. – A woman called to report finding a bicycle in the alley behind Hubbard Eye Clinic and she thought it was suspicious. An officer said the bike was in the grass with no one around.
8:51 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Rock Springs Road in front of Area Agency on Aging. An officer out at the scene arrested a 38-year-old woman for careless driving with accident and driving on a suspended license. She was later released after posting $1,100 professional bond.
9:03 a.m. – A 64-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $426. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:19 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle near El Mexico Lindo. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen and the owner was contacted to have it moved.
9:22 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 South. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
10:34 a.m. – A woman called to report her 17-year-old daughter went to Berryville to visit a friend several days earlier and hadn’t returned. She didn’t want to report the girl as a runaway, but she asked that an officer pick her up and take her home. She later agreed to find a ride to Berryville to get her daughter herself.
10:54 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects sleeping on the floor of a vacant apartment on North Maple. An officer issued the three subjects warnings for criminal trespass and they agreed to leave the area.
11:03 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend took the license plate from his vehicle. He later said he didn’t witness her take the plate, but a formal complaint was filed.
11:23 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported an unwanted female subject at the business. An officer issued the 35-year-old woman a warning for criminal trespass and she left the business.
12:06 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and the Bypass.
12:15 p.m. – A 53-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
12:28 p.m. – A 38-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond.
12:46 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been sitting on a suitcase outside an address on East Erie. An officer transported the 52-year-old man to House of Hope.
12:55 p.m. – Greene County (Missouri) authorities notified the HPD that they received information that a vehicle reported stolen there was in Harrison and that the driver had used a stolen credit card at a White Oak Station in town. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle.
1:24 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:14 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Ridge. An officer spoke to the subjects, who were slightly intoxicated, but they said it had been verbal only and they agreed to separate.
2:49 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving a letter with a check inside. The letter asked her to deposit the check and send her bank account information. She was advised it was a scam and the letter was destroyed.
3:20 p.m. – A woman called to report someone with a dog in their car was driving around on West Wilson and the dog was barking at her. An officer explained that nothing illegal had occurred.
4:48 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject who had once lived with her went to her place of employment and tried to enter her vehicle. An officer advised the 55-year-old man to leave and to have no further contact with the complainant.
5:25 p.m. – A caller reported a young boy left unattended in a vehicle outside Walmart. An officer located the parent and said the child was fine.
6:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some juveniles on the playground equipment at Lake Harrison Park. He said the children agreed to leave and he put the yellow tape back up around the equipment.
7:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was refusing to let her have their children. She was advised to contact a lawyer.
8:48 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son was creating a disturbance at her residence on Valley View Drive. An officer said the 28-year-old man was cited for third-degree assault on a family or household member, then released to medical personnel for treatment.
8:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking up and down North Willow threatening to kill people. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:06 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said the dispute had been verbal only and the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
11:40 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband attacked her at their residence on Ruff Lane before leaving in a vehicle. An officer spoke to the woman and later advised there would be no criminal charges due to lack of victim cooperation.
11:43 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a four-wheeler on North Robinson was threatening neighbors with a baseball bat. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
