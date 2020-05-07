12:59 a.m. – Greene County (Missouri) authorities reported a juvenile male subject had stolen his grandmother’s car and was possibly on his way to Harrison. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle. An officer located the vehicle at an address on Manhattan. The 16-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for theft by receiving and then later released to his stepfather.
1:33 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on North Willow. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
10:35 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was flagged down by a citizen reporting a possible disturbance at an address on North Oak, but all was quiet when he checked the area.
10:23 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle on Rock Springs Road near The Links. Assist completed.
10:35 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Cherry due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
11:54 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested an officer make contact with a woman at an address on Mountain Valley Drive to inform her that her vehicle was involved in a wreck while a male subject was driving it. Assist completed.
12:02 p.m. – A caller reported finding marijuana outside the Spirit store. An officer disposed of the substance.
12:18 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her neighbors harassing her about her driving. An officer advised her to call again if she felt unsafe.
12:56 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Boone County Library. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:04 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report another woman kicked in the door of the caller’s residence looking for a male subject the previous day. An officer took her statement.
1:48 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old man on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. The Boone County Jail wasn’t holding such prisoners and the man’s parole officer advised he could be released with a citation.
3:05 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject was smoking something outside an address on West Bower, then got a beverage out of the trunk of a vehicle before leaving eastbound. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the 23-year-old male subject for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container in vehicle. He was later released after posting $2,495 professional bond.
4:20 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a couple of “thugs” hit his vehicle outside Walmart and started yelling at him. Information noted for future reference.
4:22 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a subject who refused to say anything, but a disturbance was heard in the background. About the same time, a Boone County deputy requested an officer help at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said a window had been broken out of a residence and a subject fled. A 35-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Boone County Jail, but no charges were listed.
5:05 p.m. – A caller reported an older male subject was urinating on the parking lot outside Walmart and was still standing next to a vehicle. An officer cited the 65-year-old man for indecent exposure and issued him a warning for criminal trespass.
5:38 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on South Birch. Information left for Animal Control.
5:44 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject outside an address on North Willow. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported a large dog running loose in the area of Cottonwood Heights Apartments. Information left for Animal Control.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject parked a vehicle on North 2nd Street and had been driving on the rim of the wheel. The caller said the subject appeared to be intoxicated, so she took the keys from the vehicle. The 36-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment and an officer filed a formal complaint for DWI.
7:58 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles riding an off-road vehicle up a dirt embankment off of South Sycamore. An officer said the subjects were riding the ATV in their own yard and that the parties had issues with one another.
9:09 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
10:19 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said they had only been talking loudly.
