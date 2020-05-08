12:23 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing something in the back yard of her residence on North Olive. An officer checked the area and determined it was a very large raccoon.
1:25 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on a parking lot across from Minnie Harris Park. The 20-year-old male subject agreed to leave the area.
1:26 a.m. – A man called to report an unwanted female subject at his residence on East Prospect. An officer advised the caller to follow the legal eviction process and the female said she would try to be gone later that day.
2:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy at the Sports Complex. Assist completed.
3:54 a.m. – A male subject called to report a driver tried to hit him while he was walking on the Bypass, then turned onto Wolfe Avenue. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested a 37-year-old woman on a Baxter County warrant for failure to comply with court orders on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown, as well as on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $465. She was released with a Boone County court date, then taken to the Marion County line and released to a Baxter County deputy. A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown, but he was released per his parole officer and told to report to Probation and Parole later that day. An 18-year-old male subject was arrested for no driver’s license, then later released after posting $145 cash bond.
8:30 a.m. – A 38-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender with bond set at $10,000. He was later released on a signature bond.
10:17 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop notified a 31-year-old woman that she was wanted on misdemeanor warrants out of Boone and Newton counties.
11:02 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 41-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of a protection order. She was later released after posting $2,840 professional bond. A 64-year-old man in the vehicle was notified that he was wanted on warrants out of Boone and Searcy counties.
11:10 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 29-year-old man on a warrant for third-degree domestic battery and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. He was later released after posting $10,000 professional bond.
11:11 a.m. – An officer went to the Taney County (Missouri) Jail to transport a 24-year-old male inmate back to Harrison. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:53 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Lily Street. Animal Control was notified.
1:01 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:55 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbors in the apartment upstairs were making a lot of noise. An officer advised the parties to take it up with their landlord.
2:08 p.m. – A 51-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $680. She was later released on a signature bond.
2:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet. She said she had canceled the credit cards in it, so the information was noted in case it was turned in.
2:37 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Pine due to someone messing around with vehicles. Officers were notified.
3:54 p.m. – A male subject called to reported he thought he was being scammed on Facebook. He went to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
3:58 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on North Pine had scratched her daughter. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner, who said he would repair the fence.
4:45 p.m. – A caller reported a dog had been dumped in the area of Bumper to Bumper on Highway 65. Animal Control was notified.
5:53 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects taking pictures of people’s license plates outside an address on Highway 65 North. The caller said the subject was stating those drivers had cut them off and were being “buttholes.” An officer spoke to the parties involved and said everything was fine at the time.
6 p.m. – A caller reported a puppy running loose on West Newman. Information left for Animal Control.
6:32 p.m. – A caller reported a domestic disturbance inside a vehicle with Indiana tags outside Razorback Ribs with a female subject hitting a male subject. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said the dispute had been verbal only.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity involving occupants of two vehicles on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said one of the vehicles was gone when he arrived and the other was unoccupied.
8:21 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said the offending party was gone when he arrived, so other officers were notified to watch for him.
