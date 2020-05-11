2:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked outside the Boone County Library. He later said the occupant was using WiFi to check his email and would be moving along soon.
5:23 a.m. – A man called to report his wife was on her way to work when a wheel came off the vehicle in front of her and hit her vehicle. An officer said the parties agreed to exchange insurance information.
7:38 a.m. – A caller reported seeing what appeared to be a rifle beside the walking path at Minnie Harris Park, but an officer said it was a toy and was disposed of properly.
8:18 a.m. – A caller reported witnessing a subject punch another subject outside the White Oak Station at Highways 7 South and 206. A Boone County deputy was dispatched.
8:39 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject took another customer’s cell phone that had been left on a counter. An officer reviewed video surveillance and a formal complaint was filed.
10:01 a.m. – A female subject called to report her landlord harassing her. She was referred to the BCSO due to being outside the city limits.
11:07 a.m. – A 34-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
11:57 a.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a male shoplifter. A formal complaint was filed.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stalled at the junction of Highways 65 North and 43. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
12:24 p.m. – A woman called to report several guinea hens loose on Rose Street. Animal Control was notified.
12:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Ozark Crossing.
1:43 p.m. – A male subject called to report receiving several harassing calls from an unknown phone number. An officer said there wasn’t enough information for a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
1:45 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to gain entry to an apartment on South Sycamore. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was trying to get in his daughter’s apartment without having to call a locksmith because she locked the keys inside.
2:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report another driver hit her vehicle in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North and continued southbound. An officer said the subject declined a formal complaint because there was no vehicle damage and the other driver was an elderly woman.
2:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report a hit-and-run wreck at the five-way stop on West Stephenson. An officer located the suspect vehicle at an address on North Oak, then arrested a 27-year-old man for leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license and aggravated assault with bond set at $15,000, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:52 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Davis Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
2:59 p.m. – A male subject called to ask if it was legal for a driver to wear earbuds. Information given.
4:10 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Cherry due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
4:16 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken without authorization by a 24-year-old woman wanted on arrest warrants. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about four hours later after the vehicle was located.
4:16 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stalled at the north interchange. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
4:48 p.m. – A female subject called to report being sexually harassed by phone. An officer spoke to the male suspect, who was in California, and told him to leave the complainant alone.
5:14 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on South Kelley due to finding a chair moved on the porch of the residence. Officers were notified.
6:37 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on the Bypass in front of Ben Eddings Motor Group.
7:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a bicycle in the turn lane on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:39 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone broke into her residence on Redman while she was gone, but an officer said there was no sign of forced entry and it appeared the door hadn’t been properly secured.
9:28 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving on the grass between businesses in the area of Sherman and Lucille, but an officer didn’t locate the vehicle or any damage.
9:53 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked at the Sports Complex.
10:14 p.m. – A caller reported hearing an explosion in the area of Grandview. An officer spoke to another witness in the area who said it was a firecracker.
11:34 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to the subjects in the residence who said it had been verbal and they agreed to calm down for the night.
11:59 p.m. – Several callers reported hearing four gunshots in the area of South Oak, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.