12 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an apparently disabled vehicle on Rock Springs Road. He later said he followed the female driver home because she was scared of her boyfriend’s wife, who had been following her. She also requested extra patrol of the residence.
12:34 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject with the trunk of a vehicle open outside Razorback Ribs. The woman said she had been contracted to paint the building and asked that an officer check on her throughout the night.
1:36 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. Officers arrested a woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:52 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on Cottonwood Road and yelling at himself. An officer issued the 17-year-old boy three citations and he was then taken to NARMC for evaluation and released to his grandfather.
5:31 a.m. – NARMC requested help with a male subject who was having trouble breathing at an address on Harness Street, but had been irritable in times past. Assist completed.
7:14 a.m. – A woman called to report the father of her daughter’s child had the child and refused to relinquish possession. An officer determined there was no child custody order in place, so they were advised to contact lawyers.
8:17 a.m. – Several callers reported hearing a loud explosion in the area of Cedar Ridge Road, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area.
8:44 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for theft of property. She was later released after posting $7,500 professional bond.
9:09 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
10:33 a.m. – A man called to report his daughter had possibly been sexually assaulted. An officer took his statement and a formal complaint was filed.
12:22 p.m. – A woman called to report two dogs were trying to jump a fence and get to a meter reader. She said the man left the area safely, but she was afraid the dogs might do the same if her children went outside. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:58 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
1:31 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a combative female patient. Assist completed. About 30 minutes later, they called again with the same complaint and an officer helped get her under control again. About an hour later, NARMC called to report the woman was on a psychiatric hold, but she had left the facility on foot. Officers located her and took her back to the hospital where she was put in restraints and sedated.
1:33 p.m. – A male subject called to report some debris flew out of the bed of a pickup and damaged his vehicle, but the driver continued northbound on Highway 7 near the north city limits. A formal complaint was filed. The following morning, an officer located the other driver at an address on Sunset Lane. He was issued a citation for unsecured load.
2:49 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle parked on South Ash. An officer said the subject in the car was already gone when he arrived on scene, but he spoke to the driver’s parents and they agreed to tell him to keep the music turned down.
3:19 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about harassing communications from a previous landlord. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
3:56 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was released with a citation and a new court date.
4:22 p.m. – A caller reported several reckless driver on the parking lot at the Equity Bank Sports Complex. An officer spoke to the subjects about the potential consequences of their actions.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported a woman yelling and cursing at people outside an address on Dawson Drive. An officer said he spoke with all parties and “advised them of a firm understanding of social distancing.”
4:57 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
6:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Vine Street and the Bypass.
6:23 p.m. – A caller reported a city Parks and Rec bus parked outside the Youth Center had been damaged. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
6:29 p.m. – A woman called to report a bat with bumps all over it in her yard. An officer captured it and took it to the city farm to be released.
6:52 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a woman stating her son had run away from home. An officer located the boy and found he hadn’t run away, but did take off on his bicycle without permission. He returned home.
7:07 p.m. – A caller reported someone had been living in a shed behind a house on Hawthorne Drive while the house was for sale. The caller said it also appeared they had crawled through a window and into the house. An officer located property belonging to two male subjects, but it didn’t appear they had done any damage. A formal complaint was filed for criminal trespass.
7:57 p.m. – A woman called to report her landlord had locked her in her room for more than a day. An officer responded and arrested the 58-year-old caller on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later released on a signature bond with a new court date.
8:31 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 65 near Arby’s. Officers were notified.
8:43 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing phone calls. A formal complaint was filed.
8:57 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
10:56 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her adult son had been in an argument and he threatened her and their family. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
11:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject in a pickup was driving toward the caller’s vehicle, then slamming on the brakes just before the vehicles collided. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. That driver said she thought the original complainant was sleeping with her husband, but the officer determined it was a case of mistaken identity.
11:38 p.m. – A man called to report his brother threatened to shoot him at an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to both subjects and advised them of the potential consequences of calling police when there wasn’t really an issue.
