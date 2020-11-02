1:13 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject had been circling the NAPA store in a vehicle. When she left the parking lot, she said she was looking for someone. Officers didn’t locate the driver in the area.
1:51 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on East South Avenue, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived on scene.
6:56 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help EMS at a residence on Magnolia. They said there was a note on the door that said, “I have heart problems,” but no one would answer the door. An HPD dispatcher made contact with the owner’s relatives, who said she was living in Springfield, Missouri, at the time.
9:15 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining a protection order. The officer advised her to cease all communications with the other party and extra patrol was issued for her residence.
10:09 a.m. – A caller reported someone left a tote filled with oxygen tanks on the driveway of a residence on Ridgeview. An officer took the items to the HPD for temporary storage.
10:30 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about removing someone from her residence. The officer explained the proper eviction process.
10:45 a.m. – A caller reported another person was receiving threatening text messages. The caller was advised that the victim would have to make any formal complaint.
11:36 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned and urinated on the side of the building before fleeing on foot. An officer advised the employee to call again if the man returned.
11:53 a.m. – A caller reported a small dog running loose on South Spruce. About an hour later, another caller reported that she had caught the dog and would keep it until Monday when Animal Control was back on duty.
12:58 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto North Spring Road. Officers were notified.
2:25 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject dumping items over a fence on Village Inn Road. An officer said the subject was dumping rocks from his garden into a ditch, but he was advised he needed to have permission first.
3:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street near Gage’s Power Sports.
3:24 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his juvenile daughter was being bullied on social media. An officer accompanied the man to another residence to retrieve some clothing items.
3:47 p.m. – A male subject requested extra patrol on North Spring Street after finding items on his property damaged. Officers were notified.
3:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving threats from the father of her unborn baby. An officer spoke to the subject, but advised her the incident didn’t rise to the level of threatening.
5:01 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a yard fire on North Spring Road, but an officer said it was just a small brush fire.
6:23 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects were possibly doing drugs in a bathroom at Minnie Harris Park. An officer advised the subjects of anti-loitering policy and a 37-year-old woman was notified that she was wanted on an arrest warrant out of the BCSO.
7:14 p.m. – A man called to report he believed some items he had reported stolen were being sold on Facebook Marketplace. The information was passed on to the original investigating officer.
8:15 p.m. – EMS requested an officer help with a male subject suffering behavioral problems by the pool at Days Inn. Assist completed.
10:43 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal juvenile at a residence on Shields Drive. An officer advised parents of the proper steps to take.
11:30 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend pushed her at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer arrested the 34-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730. Boone County was unable to hold the subject, so he was later released on a signature bond.
11:34 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the proper process for eviction. Information given.
