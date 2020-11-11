1:31 a.m. – Stone County (Missouri) authorities requested an officer watch for a 37-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son in a vehicle that was last seen Sunday morning in Hollister. Officers were notified.
7:55 a.m. – A caller reported a cow loose on Capps Road near the DHS office. Officers were able to get the bovine back in the pasture.
8:53 a.m. – An employee at Auto Empire/Ozark Insurance Group reported the tailgate stolen from a pickup at the business on Cottonwood Road. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
9:38 a.m. – A man called to report a dog running loose on West Newman had attacked his dog in his yard. Animal Control was notified, but the dog ran back into a wooded area and got away.
9:42 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on domestic battery with bond set at $2,110 and a BCSO warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later released with new court dates because Boone County Jail was unable to hold him.
10:03 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
10:15 a.m. – A male subject called to report he locked his keys in his running vehicle parked on West Central. Assist completed.
10:47 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Central. Animal Control was notified.
10:49 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report an elderly couple in a minivan hit his box truck on the Bypass in front of Clay Maxey Ford and continued southbound. An officer said there was no damage to the truck, but the driver was given a statement form to complete in case the other party was located.
11:53 a.m. – A female subject called to report a dog had been missing from her residence for more than a week. Information left for Animal Control.
12:35 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Kitchens Street due to suspicious activity. Officers were notified.
12:43 p.m. – A woman called to report her dog missing from Super 8 Motel. Information left for Animal Control.
12:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had paid for spa treatments and had to cancel them, but the business was refusing to return her money. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
12:56 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
1:24 p.m. – An employee at Cato’s reported finding a baby stroller with a prosthetic leg in it, along with a note saying it was free to anyone who needed it, when she opened the store that morning. She later said she would take the items to a thrift store.
2:08 p.m. – Baxter County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 55-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $289. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
6:11 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject digging through her belongings behind Grandma’s House. The caller said the subject might be under the influence of a controlled substance because she had been talking loudly to herself. An officer arrested the 42-year-old woman for public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles and tampering with physical evidence, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property. She was later released after posting $5,960 professional bond.
6:22 p.m. – A woman called to report her son’s bicycle stolen from a residence on East Walters a few days earlier. She said she had been searching the neighborhood and online, but had no luck. A formal theft complaint was filed.
9:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had tried to make entry to her residence on North Robinson through the back door. Officers didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
