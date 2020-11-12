1:07 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
2:38 a.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle behind the business. An officer said the driver was asleep and OK and management agreed to let him stay.
7:39 a.m. – A caller reported a cow loose beside the Bypass near Cash Saver. An officer said the animal was gone when he checked the area.
8:05 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Walnut and Ridge. An officer on scene cited a 62-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia and released with a court date.
8:33 a.m. – A man called to report a family member had taken money from his elderly mother’s bank account. Information passed on to the initial investigating officer.
8:34 a.m. – A female subject called to report her juvenile brother had run away from home in the middle of the night. An officer said the caller wasn’t the legal guardian, but he would try to make contact with the boy’s mother who lived out of state.
9:58 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Dawson Drive. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived, but he was able to talk to her by phone. She said she was fine and had no idea who would report her as suicidal. Another caller about an hour later reported the same details. Officers and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the woman.
10 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject passed out in a vehicle outside the White Oak Station on Capps Road. An officer said the woman was fine and just waiting for someone in the store.
10:02 a.m. – A caller reported a strong odor of natural gas in the area of East Stephenson. Firefighters were notified and took over the scene.
10:16 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about legal issues she was having during a divorce. She was advised to seek a private lawyer.
10:37 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a missing license plate. The officer said the man had already replaced the plate, so the information was noted for future reference.
10:57 a.m. – A caller reported a large wood plank in the roadway in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer cleared the roadway.
11:46 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Main Street near the north interchange.
12:36 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a driver following him into town every morning. Information noted for future reference.
1:06 p.m. – An employee with SK&D Motors on East Ridge reported a pickup stolen from the lot overnight. Information noted until more information was obtained for a formal complaint.
1:07 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about possible child sexual abuse. Information passed on to detectives.
1:53 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject squatting in the middle of South Cherry. An officer arrested with 29-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,850. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked herself out of her vehicle on East Prospect. Assist completed.
3:22 p.m. – A caller said a man got out of a vehicle at the north interchange traffic signal and punched another vehicle. When the light changed, one driver followed the other onto the AMC parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
6:17 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned at Central and South Oak. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
6:31 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported turning onto Industrial Park Road from Goblin Drive. Officers were notified.
6:58 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject sleeping in a van in front of Econo Mini Storage. He later said the 40-year-old man was just waiting for a friend.
7:38 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle parked behind the House of Hope. The men in the vehicle, ages 32 and 44, were notified of the city ordinance against camping in the city.
8:08 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. The 22-year-old female subject and 39-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
11:53 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal 32-year-old man. Officers were notified.
