1:17 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with some subjects under the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. A 61-year-old man was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on littering and loitering with bond set at $600. He was later released with a new court date.
1:41 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject at the abandoned building on Harrison Hill. He transported a 46-year-old man to an address outside the city limits.
3:02 a.m. – A man called to report a possible prowler on East College, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary when he checked the area.
4:06 a.m. – A caller reported orange traffic cones scattered around the bridge over Crooked Creek on the Bypass. An officer cleared the roadway.
5:02 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, driving on a suspended license, defective lights and probation violation with bond set at $6,612. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was released with a new court date.
5:52 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Highgrove Road. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:03 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Newman. Officers were notified.
8:41 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Cottonwood Heights Apartments. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:12 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. Within minutes, two other male subjects called with the same complaint. They were all referred to the attorney general.
10:17 a.m. – A man called to report his juvenile son was receiving threatening messages from other juveniles. Information passed on to school resource officers because the incidents were happening while they were at school.
11 a.m. – A man called to report he had sold a vehicle to an individual, but forgot to remove the tags. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted.
11:37 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 65 from Ozark Crossing. An officer located the vehicle parked and unoccupied outside the registered owner’s address.
12:32 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about getting a school laptop from a residence in Russellville, where the parent of a former student was refusing to return it. She was advised to contact Russellville Police.
12:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:58 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a natural gas meter on Oak Forest Drive. Firefighters were also notified.
1:11 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly intoxicated driver northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer said a Boone County deputy stopped the vehicle outside the city limits.
1:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Arvest Bank on Highway 65 North.
1:28 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about finding out where her husband had been transferred from NARMC because her son refused to tell her. She was advised police couldn’t help her due to HIPAA regulations.
1:34 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman had been fighting in front of an address on South Cherry, then left in a vehicle. An officer stopped the car and arrested the 30-year-old man for false imprisonment and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $2,340. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:45 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol of her residence due to her son threatening to take his daughter, by force if necessary, even though she had custody oof the child. She was advised of the steps for a protection order and officers were notified.
2:57 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her friend’s vehicle had been burglarized while parked outside Cash Saver and some of the caller’s property was stolen. An officer responded and found that the caller’s friend had actually left in the vehicle with the property still inside. He made contact with the friend and determined it had been a misunderstanding.
3:06 p.m. – A woman called to report she had picked up two juvenile females and given them a ride to a residence where a male subject was present. She said she thought the girls were out and about without parental knowledge. An officer checked on the girls and said they were fine.
3:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help with a confused male subject at an address on North Industrial Park Road. The officer said the 26-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
3:52 p.m. – A man called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. A woman called about 10 minutes later to report the same thing. They were referred to the attorney general.
4:03 p.m. – A male subject called to report the license plate stolen from his vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
4:05 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend was throwing things at him at their residence on South Sycamore and he didn’t know what was going on. An officer said there had been a disturbance, but it had been verbal only.
4:24 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver forced him into the turn lane at Highways 65 North and 43, then made a hand gesture at him. Officers were notified.
5:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,220 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting partial cash bond of $500.
5:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report hitting a deer with her vehicle on Capps Road in front of Holt Memorial Chapel. An officer said someone else had taken the animal before he arrived, but a formal report was filed.
6:43 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend hit him in the face at a residence on East Prospect. An officer said both subjects were intoxicated and the caller gathered his property to leave when a ride arrived.
8:02 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card she found.
8:54 p.m. – An officer on patrol arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:24 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report an unwanted male subject at the business. The caller said he asked the subject to leave, but he was taking his time and throwing merchandise on the floor. An officer arrested the 30-year-old man on an HPD/BCSO combined warrant for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $1,275. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:52 p.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on Richard Street. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
