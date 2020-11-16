12:41 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone walking around the caller’s residence on Connie Avenue. He said he asked the subject what he was doing, at which time he left the area on foot. An officer didn’t locate the subject in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
7:09 a.m. – Arkansas One Call requested help locating water lines on Oak Forest Drive. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:08 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Crestwood. Information passed on to Animal Control.
8:11 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his ex-wife having their daughter make false allegation of sexual abuse against him. An officer said the incident would be noted due to all being second-hand information.
8:12 a.m. – A 72-year-old woman called to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
8:18 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with potential injuries was reported on the Bypass near Wood Motor Company. An officer on scene arrested a 25-year-old man for careless driving with accident and DWI with bond set at $1,110. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:03 a.m. – A woman reported what sounded like a gunshot on North Willow, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
9:45 a.m. – A female subject reported her boyfriend’s sister drove through the caller’s yard, causing damage. An officer said damage was limited to spun-up grass, so the incident was noted for future reference.
9:54 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with an unresponsive male subject at an address on North Maple. An officer said the subject was being taken by ambulance to NARMC, but the officer was also going to the hospital because the 55-year-old man was being uncooperative.
10:36 a.m. – A female subject called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred the previous Wednesday outside Northside Church of Christ. Information noted for insurance purpose.
10:47 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for failure to appear in court on speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield and failure to present insurance with bond set at $1,194. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Liberty. Animal Control was notified.
11:18 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Batavia. Information left for Animal Control.
12:02 p.m. – A man called to report a friend of his allowed a 58-year-old man to live with her, but he was refusing to leave after he was given a 30-day warning to vacate. He also said the man had threatened some people in the past. An officer took the caller’s statement, but said no crime had occurred at that time.
12:24 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Cottonwood Road near Walgreen’s.
12:34 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been in Little Caesar’s and was told when she returned, a male subject had been looking in the windows of her vehicle. When confronted, the subject said her daughter was actually his daughter and he was trying to get the child back, but the caller had no idea who he was. She said she drove to Claridge on Highway 65 South and was followed by someone in a pickup. The caller’s boyfriend said the vehicle had been seen outside their residence outside the city. She was advised to call again if the vehicle followed her again because she had already left the scene. She was also advised to contact the BCSO for extra patrol of her residence.
1:11 p.m. – A man called to report a stop sign knocked down at Bower and Pine. The Street Department was also notified.
1:34 p.m. – A woman called to report a man had thrown lighter fluid on a woman at The Links, but he was too intoxicated to light a match. An officer said no crime had been committed, but the subjects involved were advised of the proper eviction process.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a travel trailer dumped gray water on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:40 p.m. – A man called to request extra patrol of his residence after an attempted burglary his dog thwarted. Officers were notified.
1:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
2:03 p.m. – A 37-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown, but he was later released on a signature bond.
2:08 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject was trying to cash one of her stolen checks at Anstaff Bank on Highway 65 South. An officer arrested the 32-year-old man for forgery and theft by receiving with bond set at $3,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail on an investigative hold. A 21-year-old female subject was also arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and no registration. She was later released after posting $2,550 professional bond.
2:29 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old woman for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting with bond set at $1,515. The warrant was confirmed valid.
2:51 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at Super 8 Motel, but an officer spoke to the woman and said she was fine.
2:54 p.m. – A caller reported a man with a shaved head and long beard was outside T-Mobile yelling and screaming. An officer arrested the 34-year-old man for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and resisting arrest with bond set at $1,330. He was at first furloughed to go to NARMC for treatment of an unspecified injury, then later released on a signature bond.
3:11 p.m. – A 24-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and failure to present insurance. He was later released after posting $395 professional bond.
4:05 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about vandalism and theft of property. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued for his residence.
4:23 p.m. – A woman requested on officer check on a male subject at an address on Union Road because she couldn’t reach him and his dog had been run over. An officer obliged and said the 52-year-old man was fine at the time.
4:26 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver pulling onto the parking lot outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer spoke to the subject about his driving.
4:32 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about UPS packages being stolen from the porch of her residence. A formal theft complaint was filed.
5:04 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. He was advised it was a civil matter and to contact a lawyer.
6:08 p.m. – A woman called to report she would not be doing child custody exchange with her ex-husband because the child was still under quarantine. Information noted for future reference.
6:03 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from the north interchange. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 39-year-old man for DWI No. 2 and failure to maintain control with bond set at $1,330. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:25 p.m. – A female subject called to report a decorative bench in her yard had been moved to just outside the bedroom window. Extra patrol was issued and officers were notified.
7:38 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a male subject who was detoxing and hallucinating at an address on Country Club Lane. Assist completed.
8:34 p.m. – A caller reported a man trying to make entry to vehicles parked outside an address on Highway 7 North. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
11:11 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 48-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
