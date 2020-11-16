12:09 a.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license and failure to present insurance with bond set at $1,425. The warrant was confirmed valid.
2:28 a.m. – An anonymous female subject called to report a woman broke into the caller’s apartment at The Links by breaking a window, but she also cut her own hand. A formal complaint was filed for breaking or entering.
2:57 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had barricaded himself in the bathroom of his residence on West Wilson because he thought someone else was inside. An officer said there were no signs of forced entry and the caller admitted he was taking medication that might make him hallucinate, but he declined medical treatment.
8:40 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible gunshot fired at another driver on North Main Street. An officer spoke to the complainant, who later said it had been a road rage incident and he didn’t actually see a gun.
10:42 a.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $960. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released with a new court date because Newton County couldn’t hold her.
12:37 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer said the 36-year-old man was cited for criminal trespass and served with an unspecified BCSO warrant, then released with a court date.
1:24 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was giving an elderly woman a ride from Walmart to the Super 8 Motel. Assist completed.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported a cow loose at Highway 397 and Quail Valley. The owner was contacted to deal with the bovine.
4:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son who lived out of state was contacting and threatening her. She said she had been granted a no-contact order the previous week, but her son hadn’t been served with it by that time. Information noted for future reference.
5:28 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating green worms were coming from her carpet and she thought it was COVID because the furniture was made in China. An officer said EMS was on scene with the woman when he arrived.
7:19 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported receiving a call from a female subject stating her vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 65 at Antique Court, but an officer said the caller was gone when he arrived.
7:29 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported receiving a call from a female subject at an address on Hogan Drive stating an alarm was going off in the residence. An officer said the wind blew open a basement door, but there were no signs of forced entry.
7:42 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 24-year-old man for no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $880 professional bond.
8 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with possibly intoxicated subjects at an address on North Willow. Assist completed.
8:25 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man assaulted her and her grandfather at an address on North Maple. An officer spoke to the parties involved and determined it was a civil matter.
8:50 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects fighting outside an address on West Rush. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
9:22 p.m. – A woman called to report she thought someone was in her residence because she awoke to find all the lights and her TV on. An officer said the woman’s son was on scene when he arrived and said the woman suffered from dementia.
10:15 p.m. – A caller reported a power line down on Berry Street. An officer said the utility poles were secure, but Entergy was notified.
10:15 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on power lines on West Ridge, as well as on two vehicles. Entergy was notified.
10:43 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on Union Road. The Street Department was notified.
10:49 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down blocking Cloverhill. The Street Department was notified.
11:23 p.m. – A caller reported a tree blocking the roadway at Westwood and Central. The Street Department was notified.
11:35 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject waving his arms around at the intersection of Highway 7 South and Vista Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:28 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down partially on McCoy Drive. On-call Street Department personnel were also notified.
