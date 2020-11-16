12:33 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised a utility pole was down on East College. Entergy and Harrison Fire and Rescue were also notified.
12:50 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling for his family outside an address on West Prospect. An officer arrested the 26-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:21 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on Richard Street. An officer said it was an ongoing issue with tenants and they were advised to contact their landlord.
1:37 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject asking for an officer at Ozark Mountain Inn. The officer said no one answered the door of the apartment. About 3 a.m., the woman called again stating she needed help retrieving her vehicle keys. An officer said the caller was in her vehicle when he arrived and she was advised of the consequences of misusing the 911 service line.
2:33 a.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend had destroyed a TV and a gaming system at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the subjects agreed to separate for the night.
5:14 a.m. – A caller reported the traffic signal malfunctioning at Prospect and the Bypass. A four-way stop sign was placed at the intersection.
6:34 a.m. – A caller reported a sign warning of construction on the Bypass had been blown around by the NAPA store and was facing the wrong direction. ARDOT was also notified.
6:51 a.m. – A caller reported a tree down across West Court. On-call Street Department personnel were notified.
8:12 a.m. – A landlord called to report he couldn’t make entry to a room in a rental unit on South Ash because a dresser was blocking it and he feared something might be wrong. An officer said police had responded several times to the residence and the door had been blocked in the past, but he would attempt a welfare check on the occupant through the day.
8:25 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Short Stop.
10:27 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a call regarding a raccoon outside Fellowship Bible Church on Ozark Street. He later said he put the animal down and took it to the city farm for disposal.
12:22 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a firearm stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
12:32 p.m. – A counseling service in Fayetteville reported a female subject at an address on North Maple called them to report she needed psychological help and her boyfriend wouldn’t let her be treated. An officer said the woman was having an adverse reaction to medication, so she was taken to NARMC for treatment.
1:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Hardee’s.
1:43 p.m. – An employee at Dragon King called to report a group of teens went into the business, ordered food, then left without paying for it. A formal complaint was filed for theft of services.
2:16 p.m. – A caller reported a barefoot toddler running around outside The Links and no parent in the immediate area. An officer said the mother was located and the child was returned.
2:59 p.m. – A male subject called to report a crossbow stolen from a vehicle while it was parked on North Chestnut. The caller didn’t have a serial number for the item, so the information was noted for future reference and extra patrol was issued.
4:07 p.m. – A caller reported a cable down on the roadway at North Rowland and Old Bergman Road. An officer moved the cable out of the way and Cox Communications was notified.
5:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for an 86-year-old man who suffered from dementia and was reported missing from a residence on Valley View Church Road. Officers were notified.
5:51 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about being kicked out of his residence the previous night and he wasn’t able to retrieve his mail. An officer tried to return the call, but the subject didn’t answer.
6:08 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his adult son, whose life he said was in danger from his wife. He was advised to have the son contact police if he was in fear of his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.