12 a.m. – An male subject called to talk to an officer about the process for obtaining an order of protection. Information given.
8:02 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance on the back parking lot outside Jamie’s. An officer said the 31-year-old woman was suffering a mental lapse, but she denied medical treatment and said she would walk home. A few minutes later, another caller reported a woman was trying to get into vehicles outside Auto Zone, then ran toward Hardee’s. An officer took her to the White Oak Station on the Bypass, where she got a ride from a friend. The officer also agreed to follow the subjects to the residence to make sure the woman would be allowed to stay there.
9:28 a.m. – A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver northbound on Highway 7 from Valley View Church Road. Officers were notified.
10:17 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on North Willow. Animal Control was notified.
11:08 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject threw his phone at a passing vehicle on Main Street, then the driver stopped and the two exchanged words before separating. Officers were notified.
11:13 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
12:32 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Goblin Drive. Officers weren’t able to catch up to the vehicle, so the information was passed on the Arkansas State Police. A few minutes later, the caller reported the driver was southbound on Highway 65 from the Welcome Center. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 23-year-old male subject for possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500. He was later released on a signature bond.
1:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. An officer said it was an employee installing lights.
3:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her phone at Walmart the previous day. The information was noted at the time as an officer said she was going to go to the HPD to fill out a statement form.
3:19 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Hester Drive near Regions Bank. An officer determined the wreck actually occurred on the parking lot outside The Home Depot, so the information was noted for insurance purposes.
3:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
4:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Central. An officer on scene arrested a 22-year-old female subject for driving on a suspended license. She was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
7:25 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported a male subject wanted on a BCSO warrant was at Casey’s on South Main. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
7:59 p.m. – A female subject called to report she went to a residence on East Rogers to retrieve some of her sister’s personal property when a male subject who lived there started an altercation. She said she left to avoid the confrontation and was going to the HPD to talk to an officer. The officer spoke to all parties involved, but they separated without filing formal complaints.
8:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on West Ridge.
9:52 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $660. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released with a new court date.
10:19 p.m. – A man called to report a vehicle parked partially on his property on South Oak. He said he didn’t have a problem with the vehicle, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
11:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was homeless and living in a tent, but she thought someone was stalking her in order to hurt her or her dog. An officer didn’t locate anyone else in the area, but the 38-year-old woman was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders and released with a new court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.