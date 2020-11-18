1:47 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help make entry to a residence on Dawson Drive. The officer said firefighters were on scene and made entry.
2:36 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Industrial Park Road near the Post Office. An officer advised the property owner was notified of damage to fencing.
2:42 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Campus Drive. An officer said the confrontation had been verbal only regarding a phone and one of the subjects was gone when he arrived.
2:50 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle from an address on North Main. Information noted for future reference.
6:38 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly sick raccoon under a vehicle at Harrison Retirement Center. An officer said the location was outside the city limits, so the caller was referred to the BCSO.
8:40 a.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported finding a used syringe. An officer properly disposed of the item.
9:51 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Pine. Animal Control was notified.
10:03 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Sherman and North Pine.
12:50 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,285. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond and transported to Carroll County on unspecified warrants out of that jurisdiction.
12:50 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
12:51 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about some abandoned vehicles on West Stephenson. The officer advised her the vehicles could be towed at the owners’ expense.
1:56 p.m. – A two-vehicle, noon-injury wreck was reported at Goblin Drive and Industrial Park Road.
2:45 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle at the corner of Cherry and Stephenson. Information noted for future reference.
3:07 p.m. – A female subject called to report her husband was late for child custody exchange and her mother-in-law was refusing to let her pick up the children. She later said she would go to her lawyer to get paperwork showing she had custody of the children.
3:36 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:51 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone in a white pickup hit the mirror of her vehicle while she was driving on the Bypass. She said she got the license plate number and would contact the owner the following day.
5:05 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-mother-in-law took the caller’s daughter from her hands outside an address on Cottonwood Road, even though the caller held a protection order against her ex-husband. An officer advised the grandmother that she couldn’t have contact with the caller or child while the protection order was valid. A Boone County deputy took the ex-husband to the HPD, where he was arrested for violation of a protection order and released after posting unspecified cash bond.
5:37 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a male subject climb in a dumpster outside the NARMC Thrift Store and shut the lid. An officer logged the 48-year-old man in the area and said police could issue him a criminal trespass warning if management wanted.
6:52 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-sister-in-law harassing her on Facebook. An officer made contact with the other woman and told her to leave the caller alone.
7:10 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred during child custody exchange. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
9:35 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported two men in a pickup were stealing pipes from the construction site at Highway 65 and Hester Drive. An officer seized a license plate from a trailer because it was fictitious. The two men were logged in the area and said the construction company would be contacted later to see if the subjects had permission to be on scene.
