2:17 a.m. – Van Buren County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 46-year-old woman for first-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $750. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released with a court date.
4:19 a.m. – A caller reported two subjects had been in a storage shed on East Watkins, then fled on foot when confronted. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived and he logged the vehicle they had been in abandoned next to the pasture through which they fled.
6:42 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about an eviction notice. The officer explained the caller’s options.
7:39 a.m. – A caller reported a raccoon wandering around on the area of Highway 65 and Forward Drive. Animal Control caught the coon and took it to the city farm.
9:50 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Capps and Highland. Animal Control was notified.
10:35 a.m. – An employee at a day care center called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. The officer explained the caller’s rights as a third party in the matter.
12:09 p.m. – A caller reported what appeared to be a wreck on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. An officer said there was no wreck, but a hub cap was falling off a vehicle.
12:10 p.m. – A caller reported a dog tied to a mailbox on East Nicholson. Animal Control took the dog, which appeared to have been recently groomed, to the city pound.
12:29 p.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road in front of Fire Station 2.
2:11 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked her keys and two young children in a vehicle on East Milum. Assist completed.
4:03 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been damaged somewhere in Harrison, although he didn’t know exactly where. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:53 p.m. – A male subject called to report he bought a new computer and the business required his driver’s license when he paid. He went on to say his driver’s license was then “all over his computer.” An officer said the subject might be confused about the issue, so he was referred back to the store.
6:09 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart Drive. Officers were notified.
7:17 p.m. – A caller reported someone with a flashlight making entry to a vacant house on North Pine. An officer said it was a Realtor showing the property.
7:39 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend had thrown out the peanut butter balls she made for her grandchildren and was trying to throw out her Christmas tree. An officer explained that throwing out peanut butter balls was not illegal.
8:11 p.m. – A female subject called to report a parking lot wreck that occurred that day outside Adore Salon. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:20 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject harassing her by phone and Facebook regarding some bowls following a break-up. The other party called later and said she was delivering the bowls to the initial caller, but she was also advised to leave the caller alone.
8:50 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was released with a court date.
11:39 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a roll-up door open on the back side of Wood Motor Company and a male subject wearing a dark-colored hoodie near the back of the building. An officer made contact with management to secure the door.
