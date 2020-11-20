12:01 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North from Bunker Road. Officers were notified.
12:54 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a female subject who was last seen in Alpena and was reported missing. Officers were notified.
4:58 a.m. – A caller reported orange traffic cones scattered on the Bypass bridge over Crooked Creek. Officers were notified.
5:24 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $960. They were advised the warrant had actually been served in late September, but hadn’t been deleted from the computer system.
8:02 a.m. – An off-duty officer advised he was following a van with emergency flashers activated southbound on Highway 65 entering the north city limits. The officer later said the driver was on his way to the hospital with his wife, who was in labor.
9:10 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet, possibly at Walmart. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:28 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:38 a.m. – A man called to report several batteries stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Wheeler Field. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
9:41 a.m. – A 36-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,226.60 cash only. She was later released on a signature bond after she was also served with a Bentonville Police warrant for contempt of court.
9:46 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Cherry. Animal Control made contact with the owner, who agreed to keep the dog secured.
10:32 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in the Bergman area. Information left for Animal Control.
10:27 a.m. – An officer out at a residence on North Cherry arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on theft of property and unlawful transfer of stolen property with bond set at $520. He was later released with a court date, but he was also served with a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was later released because no local jails would hold him due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
10:58 a.m. – A caller reported someone kicked in the door of a residence on North Cherry and she believed they were still in the house. An officer said the residence was cleared and no one was inside.
11 a.m. – A caller reported a unit at Ozark Mini Storage had been burglarized. A formal complaint was filed.
11:14 a.m. – An employee with the Harrison Board of Realtors reported someone had spray painted the back of the building. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted due to other similar activity in the area.
11:24 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Main and Stephenson. Animal Control was notified.
11:33 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone used identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:11 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter’s boyfriend had abused a kitten. She also wanted to talk to an officer about the girl being 17 and the boyfriend was 18 or 19. Officers responded and the girl was taken to NARMC at the mother’s request because she had allegedly made suicidal statements. An officer said there was no sign the kitten’s injuries were intentional, but the information was noted for future reference. The mother was also “strongly encouraged” to file a Family in Need of Services petition.
12:14 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a phone he found behind a residence on Approach Drive.
12:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road. An officer on scene arrested a 32-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,804 cash only, but he was released with a court date.
12:43 p.m. – A landlord called to report finding possible drug paraphernalia at an address on North Maple. An officer disposed of the item.
1:51 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 near the north city limits. Arkansas State Police and Boone County authorities were notified.
2:11 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license, expired tags and failure to present insurance with bond set at $620. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
4:48 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two vehicles parked at the Forestry Commission Office. They agreed to leave the area due it being private property.
5:55 p.m. – An off-duty officer reported a two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries on Highway 43 in front of Cottonwood Bowl.
6:04 p.m. – A caller reported possible child neglect at an address on North Robinson. An officer said no one would answer the door at the residence, but he made contact with the mother by phone. She went to the HPD later so an officer could check the welfare of the children.
6:03 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer in the emergency room due to a juvenile female subject reporting her mother abusing her. An on-call DHS worker was also notified, but later advised the report of abuse was unfounded.
7:02 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 stating his daughter needed to be checked out. When he was told to take the child to the hospital, he continued to ramble and wouldn’t listen to an officer. When officers responded to the address on Campus Drive, a female subject told them the caller was busy and couldn’t talk to them. An officer said the child was fine and the adults were informed of the proper use of the 911 system.
10:08 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal 29-year-old man in a vehicle. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about 30 minutes later.
10:28 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject near McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. The officer later said the subject was homeless, but he was advised he couldn’t camp out inside the city limits.
