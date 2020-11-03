12:39 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a female subject at Holiday Inn Express. The officer said the 54-ye ar-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:28 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a female subject walking southbound on Highway 7 North. An officer said he gave the juvenile a ride to an address in the city.
7:08 a.m. – A man called to report a cow running loose on Speer Drive. An officer said the bovine was gone when he checked the area.
7:32 a.m. – An employee at Sonic on Highway 65 North reported a woman trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. An officer seized the funny money, but a 57-year-old woman was also served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting and theft of property with bond set at $1,931. She was later released with a new court date.
8:42 a.m. – A woman on North Willow called to report an opossum caught in a live trap. Animal Control was notified.
9:09 a.m. – A female subject called to report a man against whom she held a protection order was just down the street from her residence and sending her threatening text messages. An officer said records showed there was no valid protection order in place, so she was advised of the proper steps to take. The officer also left paperwork for her to complete if she decided to pursue charges.
9:43 a.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious male subject standing on West Central and watching as she was loading her children in a vehicle to leave. An officer logged the man in the area for future reference.
9:43 a.m. – A man called to report multiple computer systems had been stolen from his apartment at The Links in late September. An officer informed the caller he had already filed a formal complaint and couldn’t file a second. He also wanted to report identity theft, so he was referred to the attorney general.
10:04 a.m. – A male subject called to report items stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in either Harrison or Bellefonte. He said he would try to obtain more information and would contact the HPD again if he found the incident happened inside the city. Information noted for future reference.
10:23 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving threatening text messages from another male subject earlier that day. An officer determined the incident happened outside the city, so he was referred to the BCSO.
10:26 a.m. – An employee at Boone County Special Services called to report a suspicious subject in a pickup parked outside the agency. She called again before officers arrived and said the subject was an inspector, so officers weren’t needed.
11:45 a.m. – An employee at Super 8 Motel called to report a male subject refusing to leave a guest room after check-out time. An officer served the 40-year-old man with a warrant for failure to pay fines with bond set at $700. He was issued a new court date, then transported to another motel and released. An employee at Family Budget Inn called that afternoon to report the subject was causing problems and they wanted him to leave. An officer took the subject to Scenic 7 Motel.
11:48 a.m. – A female subject called to report she locked her keys in her vehicle while it was parked outside Coffman Funeral Home. Assist completed.
11:55 a.m. – An employee at a youth counseling service reported a male juvenile had become non-compliant and left on foot. An officer located the boy and took him where he needed to be.
12:09 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone sold him a vehicle with undisclosed problems. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:31 p.m. – The unattended death of a 65-year-old woman was reported at an address on Windsor Drive. The coroner’s office was also notified and extra patrol was issued for the residence because it was unoccupied.
12:40 p.m. – A caller reported a dog barking non-stop at an address on South Hickory. Animal Control was notified and freed the dog where it had been trapped in a wooded area. It was then taken to the city pound.
2:44 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she found the ring that went missing from her sister’s residence about a year earlier at a pawn shop in Harrison. A formal theft complaint was filed.
3:54 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside The Oasis. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:57 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
4:46 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old man for DWI, possession of controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident with bond set at $1,910. The warrant was confirmed valid.
5:06 p.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
5:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43.
6:56 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a male subject had been found unconscious at Walmart. The dispatcher said the man came to and said his wife was in the store, so an officer was asked to help locate her. The woman was located, but the man refused medical treatment and she took him home.
7:38 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject rolling around in the ditch at the junction of Highways 7 North and 43 and yelling for help. An officer said the 48-year-old man went to NARMC with EMS.
10:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported they served a 48-year-old man with an HPD warrant for careless driving and no proof of insurance with bond set at $205. Information passed on to detectives.
