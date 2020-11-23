1:57 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to report an alarm going off at Claridge on Highway 65 South. Officers were unable to locate the source of the alarm.
3:19 a.m. – Baxter County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 59-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license and failure to present insurance with bond set at $475. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
8:22 a.m. – An officer transported a female inmate from the Carroll County Jail to Boone County Circuit Court.
8:31 a.m. – A firefighter reported he’d be out at a residence on Bunker Road for a clean premises ordinance violation.
9:09 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle at Main and Central. He later said the roadway was cleared.
9:35 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about an eviction notice. He was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
9:44 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject had been passed out in a vehicle in front of Vapor Maven for more than an hour. An officer said the 63-year-old woman was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
12:06 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male employee was terminated and made a verbal threat as he was leaving. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
12:22 p.m. – A man called to report another man had been following him and he was afraid he wanted to hurt him. He said he was driving around the Main Street Merchandise Outlet parking lot to keep from being trapped. An officer said the other man denied following the caller and the caller admitted he had mental issues that made him paranoid.
1:14 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband’s wallet missing. Information passed on to the detective working the original case.
1:47 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with two male subjects who were in a verbal disturbance that was escalating. Assist completed.
2:06 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about suspicious mail she received. She said she reported it to postal officials, but they only said they would look into it. An officer advised her that the Postal Service conducts its own investigations.
2:12 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 41-year-old man with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license and released him with a new court date.
2:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol reported he was flagged down by two subjects at Gage’s Powersports. They had an injured bald eagle in their possession, so the officer transported the bird to an address outside the city and gave it to a game warden.
3:07 p.m. – A female subject called to report the license plate lost or stolen from her vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
3:46 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a residence on North Willow. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the subjects separated.
4:05 p.m. – A caller reported two male panhandlers fighting near the traffic signal at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only regarding who could be in the area, but one 49-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning.
4:30 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject stating there was a disturbance, but he disconnected before giving any further information. The dispatcher said the phone was pinging in the area of Pine and Alma. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate any signs of a disturbance.
5:36 p.m. – A caller reported a large box in the roadway on Forward Drive just north of Industrial Park Road. An officer cleared the roadway.
6:40 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked at the Soccer Complex.
6:58 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Hester Drive. Officers were notified.
8:18 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects drinking and being loud outside an address on North Willow. An officer said it was the same subjects officers dealt with earlier in the day. They were advised to go back inside and be quiet, and of the consequences if officers had to return.
9:18 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a female subject screaming in the area of the skatepark. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area who needed help, but he did advise some subjects to keep the noise down.
9:27 p.m. – A male subject called to report receiving a call from a male subject who threatened to kill his dog and other inappropriate things. He only asked the information be noted for future reference.
9:45 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject at an address on West Gordon stating his girlfriend was unconscious, the ended the call by saying “she’s up now.” An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived and the caller was highly intoxicated.
10:20 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a female subject with a shotgun locking herself in an apartment at The Links. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
