6:03 a.m. – A male subject called to report he thought someone had broken into his residence on West Wilson. An officer said no one else was at the residence and there were no signs of forced entry.
10:30 a.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-fiancé pulled a knife on her outside The Home Depot, so she went in the store. An employee at the business called to report she was with the subject, but she went back outside to the male subject’s car as officers arrived. An officer said that there was no straight story from the parties involved or witnesses. He did determine the matter was in connection to child custody, so the parties were advised to notify police if something criminal occurred.
10:59 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a male subject who recently turned 18 for failure to appear in court on violation of the curfew ordinance. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $455 professional bond.
11:20 a.m. – A caller reported a stop sign down at North Chestnut and East Prospect. On-call Street Department personnel were notified.
12:37 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD requesting extra patrol of his residence until he could install a security system. Officers were notified.
1:54 p.m. – A reckless driver in a white car was reported southbound on the Bypass. An officer followed a white car, but noted no violations.
2:07 p.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a male subject called and threatened to burn down the hospital because they couldn’t give him information on his father, who was discharged the previous day. No formal complaint was filed, but the information was noted for future reference.
2:18 p.m. – An employee at Tobacco World on West Central reported finding property belonging to a female subject in a dumpster outside the business. An officer made contact with the suspect, who said she no longer lives in Harrison. Management at the store said they would properly dispose of the items.
2:24 p.m. – Several callers reported three subjects in a physical altercation near the traffic signal at Walmart Drive and Highway 65. An officer said there was a disagreement regarding territory, but the fight was over. The officer did log one of the subjects carrying two hatchets on his person for officer safety.
5:16 p.m. – A caller reported drivers of two mail trucks were operating recklessly on South Liberty. An officer spoke to one of the drivers, who said he was new to the area and had to make a few more stops before dark.
6:27 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
6:37 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer due to a female subject being treated in the emergency room for injuries from being raped. A formal complaint was filed.
7:21 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her 67-year-old mother at an address on Richard Street. The caller said she hadn’t been able to reach her mother by phone for more than a week. An officer said the woman was fine, but her phone had been out of commission.
8 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Ramsey Motors.
9:38 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 reporting her boyfriend, who she met in a mental institution, was being aggressive with her. An officer responded, but he said any disturbance had been verbal only.
10 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a wheelchair on North Main appeared to need help. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:51 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible stabbing at an address on South Main. Officers and an on-call detective were notified, but no arrests were noted.
11:22 p.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer check on a female subject at The Links. He said they had been talking on the phone, but she disconnected and he hadn’t been able to reach her again. An officer said the female subject was OK when he spoke with her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.