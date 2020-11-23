12:45 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass. An officer checked the area, but said a Boone County deputy had stopped the vehicle.
4:31 a.m. – A man called to report two dogs running loose on South Main. Information left for Animal Control.
10:20 a.m. – A male subject called to report receiving threatening text messages from a neighbor. An officer said it was just a dispute between neighbors and no crime had been committed.
10:33 a.m. – A woman called to report her neighbor’s dog had torn a hole in their fence. She said the dog wasn’t loose at the time, but it appeared to be able to get out. Information left for Animal Control.
11:08 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said one male subject was taken to NARMC for treatment after he had a seizure, but everything else was OK at the time.
11:35 a.m. – A caller reported finding a key fob outside ALDI. An officer took it to the station for safekeeping.
12:43 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had inadvertently locked herself out of her vehicle parked outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Assist completed.
1:21 p.m. – A woman called to report locking her keys in her vehicle parked outside Jamie’s Restaurant. Assist completed.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject going door to door on Melshire Cove claiming to be with the Census Bureau. An officer spoke to the 53-year-old man and said he actually was working for the census.
2:11 p.m. – A female subject called to report she hit a five-gallon bucket on the Bypass to avoid hitting another car, but the bucket was stuck under her vehicle and it wouldn’t move. An officer removed the bucket from under the caller’s car, as well as three other buckets containing rocks. ARDOT was also notified due to large rocks on the pavement.
3:16 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor harassing him. He said the neighbor had accused the caller’s son of ordering $300 worth of pizza to be delivered. An officer spoke to the parties involved and told them to leave each other alone.
3:58 p.m. – A male subject called to report five puppies running loose on North Robinson and they chewed up a $200 pair of boots at the caller’s residence. An officer said the animals were calm when he arrived and they appeared to have gotten loose from a neighboring residence through an open door, but no one was home at the time. The man was advised to call again when the subjects were back home.
6:04 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report a fight had just ended outside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. She said one female subject was punched several times, then she left in a white vehicle with a blue pickup following her. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate either of the vehicles described.
8:22 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked in front of Salsa’s for an extended period of time and it seemed suspicious. A state trooper reported seeing the vehicle leaving the parking lot and stopping at the gas station south of Walmart. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said they were unaware Salsa’s wasn’t taking customers at the time, so they were eating elsewhere.
10:20 p.m. – A woman called to report she thought someone was under the back porch of her residence on Emerald Lane. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary. She called back about three hours later with the same complaint, but an officer said no one else was in the area.
11:47 p.m. – A caller reported some possible intoxicated subjects in a vehicle parked outside Kum & Go. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
