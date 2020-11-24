6:29 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Prestonwood at Hester Drive. Information passed on to Animal Control.
7 a.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been vandalized while it was parked on East Gordon. She said she didn’t have time to file a formal complaint at the time, so she was advised to call back when she did have time.
7:59 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report property stolen from a vehicle parked at Family Budget Inn overnight. A formal complaint was filed.
8:49 a.m. – A woman called to report she thought someone had been in her residence while she was gone over the weekend and they were possibly still inside. An officer cleared the residence and said nothing had been disturbed.
10:29 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Cottonwood Heights Apartments. Information noted for future reference.
11:18 a.m. – A female subject called to report a female friend had allowed a male subject to move in with her and her demeanor completely changed. An officer spoke to the friend, who said she was fine although there had been a civil matter at the residence earlier in the day.
11:23 a.m. – A male subject called to report a pickup stolen from an address on East Rush overnight. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle and a formal complaint was filed. A few minutes later, Boone County authorities reported the pickup had been involved in an incident overnight and it was towed. The complainant was notified and recovered the vehicle.
11:47 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about someone going through mailboxes outside apartments on Harrison Hill. The caller was advised to notify the Postal Service and extra patrol was issued.
12:04 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Ozark Mini Storage due to someone going on the property at night and damage to a fence. Officers were notified.
12:45 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject possibly trying to sell drugs to customers outside the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43. An officer arrested the 48-year-old man on an unspecified Green Forest Police warrant, then took him to Alpena and released him to a Green Forest officer.
12:47 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment insurance. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:57 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a firearm stolen from a former residence. An officer spoke to the subject and discovered there was a protection order filed against him, so he couldn’t possess a firearm anyway. The subject just asked that the information be noted for future reference.
1:19 p.m. – A caller reported five or six dogs running loose on East Watkins. Animal Control rounded up most of the dogs and returned them to their owners.
1:23 p.m. – An employee at the Dollar General on West Rush reported some subjects at the store who had shoplifted items in the past. An officer said the subject were given criminal trespass warnings for the business.
1:52 p.m. – A caller reported damage to a utility pole outside State Farm Insurance on Highway 65 North. An officer logged the damage for future reference, but no formal report was filed due to a lack of information.
4:55 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject on Hester Drive. The caller said the subject threw a sign from The Home Depot on the parking lot at Arvest Bank and was also throwing around handfuls of mud. An officer said the 41-year-old man was homeless, not intoxicated. The sign was removed from the roadway and the man was also advised to return a shopping cart to the store. About 6 p.m., another caller reported the subject had stolen money from a tip jar at TCBY. An officer issued the man a citation and he was transported to an address outside the city limits.
5:20 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Highway 65 South. Information noted for future reference.
7:13 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported entering the city limits on Highway 7 South. Officers were notified.
8:04 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 32-year-old man who was possibly suicidal and left his workplace in Nebraska heading for Diamond City. His last known location was in Nevada, Missouri. Officers were notified.
8:11 p.m. – A male subject called to report a pizza delivery man showed up at his residence with a $50 order, but he thought his neighbor had ordered the pizzas for revenge. An officer said the number from which the pizzas were ordered was a Text Now number, so he couldn’t determine who placed it.
11:09 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said one male subject was transported to NARMC for psychiatric treatment.
11:27 p.m. – A suicide hotline representative reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Prestonwood. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC by a relative for treatment.
