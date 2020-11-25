12:38 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject stating he needed help removing a female subject from a unit at Maplewood Condos. An officer responded and said the female was gone when he arrived.
1:50 a.m. – A female subject called to report her brother was intoxicated and trying to enter the house where she was staying on South Ash. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but everything appear to be fine at the time.
2:07 a.m. – A male subject called to report he believed an intruder made entry to his residence on West Wilson through a window. An officer said no one else was at the residence, so the man said he would contact his doctor later that day.
7:04 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about surrendering her dog due to it showing aggression around her children. Animal Control was notified.
7:37 a.m. – A woman called to report two loose dogs got into her chicken coop and killed two of them before she ran them off. Animal Control was notified.
8:58 a.m. – An officer served a 40-year-old man with a warrant for probation violation by phone with bond set at $1,240 cash only. He was issued a new court date.
8:59 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend harassing them. He said he would go to the HPD later to give further information. An officer tried to contact the suspect with negative results, but extra patrol was issued for the caller’s residence.
11:49 a.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report someone stole her vehicle while she was shopping at Country Mart. Before an officer arrived on scene, she called via 911 a second time stating she forgot that she had traded vehicles recently and had located the new car.
11:52 a.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
12:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report a suspicious male subject walking up and down the street on Sherwood. Before an officer arrived, he called again and said someone stopped in a vehicle and picked up the subject, so he no longer needed an officer.
12:23 p.m. – A man called to report someone filed for unemployment using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:46 p.m. – A woman called requesting a civil standby at a bank while she and her ex-husband resolved some financial issues. She said the standby was court ordered and police were supposed to be present because she held a valid protection order against him. Assist completed.
1:22 p.m. – A woman called to report loud music coming from a residence on West Wilson. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn down the music.
1:33 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on West Ridge. Animal Control said the dog was just hyperactive, but it was returned to the owner.
1:35 p.m. – A woman called to report finding a purse behind a residence on North Maple. An officer disposed of the mud-covered purse and the Florida driver’s license in it was saved in case the owner went looking for it.
1:46 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disturbance at an address on North Cherry. An officer said the subjects were having civil issues and were advised of the proper steps to take. But a 34-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $4,225 professional bond.
2:07 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a reckless driver turning into the entrance at The Links. Officers were notified.
2:39 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor threatened her grandchild. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute and the subjects were told to leave each other alone.
2:54 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver who almost hit some subjects walking on the Walmart parking lot before leaving southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
3:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend harassing her and her parents by phone and on Facebook. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the suspect, so the caller was advised to block him.
3:52 p.m. – A man called to report someone broke into his residence on South Birch and smashed his TV. He also said he had video surveillance footage of the incident. A formal complaint was filed and an officer requested Boone County authorities go to a residence outside the city limits due to a possible domestic dispute ongoing.
5 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported a vehicle in the ditch in front of Skate Mania. An officer said the driver had already called for a wrecker service, but he was going to wait until the tow truck arrived.
6 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Highway 65 North from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
6:33 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Vista Drive. Information noted for future reference.
8 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Mimosa Drive. Information noted for future reference.
8:32 p.m. – A woman called to report a package stolen from the porch of her residence. A formal complaint was filed.
9:09 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 60-year-old woman on a warrant for theft of rented or leased property and unauthorized use of a vehicle with no bond amount shown. She was later released on a signature bond.
9:16 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying face down in the grass beside North Spring Road. An officer arrested the 29-year-old man for public intoxication. He was later released after posting $390 professional bond.
9:36 p.m. – An employee at Family Budget Inn requested extra patrol of the business due to an intoxicated male subject being kicked out of the motel and continually calling wanting his money back. Officers were notified.
9:50 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Daly Drive.
10:02 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on West Bogle, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived.
10:44 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Ash. An officer said the 24-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment, but he was in an irate state and the officer would be going to the hospital as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.