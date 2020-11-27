1:12 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject had been in an altercation at an address on Beverly Drive and left on foot. Officers searched the area with negative results, but the woman called again about an hour later to said she had been in communication with the subject and he was fine at the time.
2:08 a.m. – A male subject called to report juveniles messing around in his yard on West Wilson. An officer didn’t locate anyone else in the area and the caller declined medical attention. He called again about three hours later to report someone broke in the back door of his residence, so he fled on foot. An officer returned the caller to his residence and NARMC was notified. The man was later taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
8:27 a.m. – An employee at Mount Vista reported an empty wallet missing from a resident. Information noted for future reference.
9:38 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Westwood and chasing people. An officer spoke to the elderly owner, who said she would try to keep the dog up until a fence was built.
9:41 a.m. – A woman called to report a vehicle had been parked and left running on East Prospect for about 15 minutes. An officer said there didn’t appear to be anything wrong with the car.
9:48 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Walnut. An officer caught the dog and took it to the city pound.
10 a.m. – A caller reported a banner creating a traffic hazard in front of Caspian. An officer said the call was unfounded.
10:24 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for unauthorized use of a vehicle. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $340 cash bond.
10:42 a.m. – A man called to report another man making threats against him and family members. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued for his residence.
1:33 p.m. – A man called requesting a civil standby while he repossessed a motorcycle. He was advised of his options in the matter.
1:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report the license plate stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Club Circle for the second time. A formal complaint was filed.
1:46 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Highland. An officer said it had been verbal only, but a 23-year-old man was served with an unspecified BCSO warrant and released with a court date.
1:52 p.m. – A woman called to report a possibly injured dog in a ditch along West Stephenson. An officer said the dog was gone when he checked the area.
2:45 p.m. – A caller reported a power line down on North Olive. An officer said it was a cable TV line, so Cox Communications was notified.
3:02 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Walnut arrested a 34-year-old man on a warrant for breaking or entering and theft of property as a habitual offender. He was later released after posting $1,000 professional bond.
4:41 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a disruptive patient. Assist completed.
5:57 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Goblin Drive and Capps Road.
6:09 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report an injured dog that was possibly hit by a car on Goblin Drive. An officer said it was actually a large, white trash bag that was removed from the roadway.
6:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 North.
8:44 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report four male subjects walking in the roadway on Lake Shore Drive and not moving for traffic. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:22 p.m. – An officer working special assignment at Walmart reported an elderly woman stranded at the store and she couldn’t get through to the taxi service. Another officer took to woman to her residence.
