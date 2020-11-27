12:22 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disturbance at an address on North Spring Street. An officer said two male subjects were just play fighting.
1:05 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in different rooms at Ozark Mountain Inn were yelling at each other and slamming doors. An officer said the man and woman agreed to leave each other alone and stay in their own rooms for the night.
3:03 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle stolen from an address on South Sycamore. She declined a formal complaint and said she just wanted the car back. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle. She called back later to report a male subject had made a comment to her that he would spray paint a vehicle if he wanted to hide it. Information noted.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Chestnut. An officer said it had been verbal only regarding evictions and harassing communications, but a 29-year-old woman was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders and released with a new court date.
12:24 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject had gone to the caller’s residence to see the caller’s daughter’s child. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but extra patrol was issued for the caller’s residence.
12:27 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned semi-tractor from Family Budget Inn. Information noted for future reference.
12:35 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a male subject wanted for violation of a protection order. Officers were notified.
1:54 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond because they were unable to hold her in the Boone County Jail.
2:16 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding an adult male subject pushing a 10-year-old boy into a vehicle outside Charlie’s Café in Omaha, then fleeing southbound. Officers were notified to watch for the subjects, but Boone County canceled the requested a few minutes later.
2:30 p.m. – A woman called to report her granddaughter was angry and left the residence on Approach Drive in a vehicle. Officers were advised to watch for the subject, but the woman called about an hour later to report her granddaughter returned home.
4:15 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone entered his residence on North 2nd Street and stole a dog. He said it was possibly his girlfriend’s ex-husband. An officer took a written statement and extra patrol was issued.
6:18 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects driving a dune buggy on West College. An officer responded and located the subjects with a side-by-side parked in the area. He explained the potential consequences of using the ATV on city streets. Another caller reported the subjects had the ATV out again. An officer responded and arrested a 21-year-old male subject for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:49 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on Highway 65 North reported a female subject left the store without paying for chips and a drink. Officers were notified to watch for the subject so she could be issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
8:14 p.m. – A caller reported two vehicles parked on Alberta were creating a traffic hazard. An officer said the owners of the vehicles agreed to move them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.