12:22 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle with the car alarm going off behind Wood Motor Company. He later said the vehicle was secured, although the emergency flashers were activated.
7:24 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about someone stealing a dog from his residence. He was advised to contact the veterinarian who installed a tracking chip in the animal.
8:57 a.m. – Arkansas State Police in Conway contacted the HPD for a warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $1,710. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
9:02 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his wallet had been stolen in Branson, Missouri, and someone in Harrison tried to deposit checks in his bank account. He completed a voluntary statement form and said he was going to report the theft to Branson Police, so the information was noted at the time.
9:28 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Sunset Lane. Animal Control was notified.
10:35 a.m. – A caller reported several dogs running loose on Cliff Circle and that they appeared to be malnourished. Animal Control was notified.
12:17 p.m. – A caller reported some puppies in a cage outside a residence on North Robinson. The caller said there was food outside the cage, but the puppies couldn’t get to it. An officer checked on the dogs and said they appeared to be in good health, but the information was passed along to Animal Control.
12:24 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported passing other vehicles westbound on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
12:36 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Capps Road. Animal Control was notified.
1:30 p.m. – A Boone County deputy requested an officer help at a residence on Union Road due to an aggressive dog refusing to allow him to respond to a call. Assist completed.
1:51 p.m. – An employee at Enterprise Rent-A-Car reported finding a controlled substance in a vehicle turned in. An officer seized the substance and filed a report for found property.
1:52 p.m. – Benton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for theft of property with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
2:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Buckets Sports Bar.
2:43 p.m. – A caller reported possible neglect of a dog at an address on Meadowhaven. An officer checked on the dog, but said it actually was suffering from a disease.
3:04 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reportedly taken without permission. Officers were notified, but Boone County canceled the requested the following day.
3:23 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend was refusing to return his vehicle to him. An officer explained it was a civil matter and the parties agreed to separate.
3:26 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her father threatening her and putting hands on her. The officer determined the incident occurred outside the city limits, so she was referred to the BCSO.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Liberty and Prospect. An officer returned the dog to the owner.
4:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been riding his bicycle on South Pine when an aggressive dog chased him. An officer located the dog and returned it to the owner.
4:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Newman and South Pine. An officer said neither vehicle was present when he arrived on scene.
5:37 p.m. – A caller via 911 reported a manhole overflowing on Thompson Drive. An officer said there was no water present when he checked the area.
5:41 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported finding a bag of apparent controlled substance. An officer seized the substance and filed a report for found property.
7 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend had been at her residence that day threatening and hitting her before leaving in a vehicle. An officer located the 51-year-old man and arrested him for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later released on a signature bond with a court date.
7:28 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 61-year-old woman for driving left of center and DWI. She was later released after posting $1,155 professional bond.
