12:10 a.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor’s suspicious activity. An officer spoke to the caller and the information was noted for future reference.
1:24 a.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report she had been in a disturbance with her husband at a residence on North Robinson in which he threw a drink on her and left in a vehicle. An officer spoke to her and said she agreed to make arrangements to stay with a friend for the night.
8:57 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check on her mother at a residence on North Highland because she couldn’t reach her by phone. An officer spoke to the mother, who said she was fine and didn’t have her phone with her at the time.
10:02 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another driver had been parked beside Highway 65 in Bellefonte shining a laser pointer at passing traffic. He said he followed the vehicle into Harrison but lost it. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle and driver.
12:28 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a female subject who had been involved in a disturbance on Salmon Lane and left the area on foot. Officers were notified.
12:30 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Short Stop on Highway 65. Information passed on to Animal Control.
1 p.m. – A female subject called to report she chased a neighbor’s dog away from her residence on South Locust, then the neighbor started yelling and screaming at her while twisting one of her fingers. About the same time, a male subject called to report a man threatening a female subject, so he let his dog out to intimidate the man. An officer spoke to all parties involved and said they agreed to separate for the day.
2:41 p.m. – A reckless driver in a vehicle with the passenger’s window covered with a blanket on the Bypass near Kum & Go. An officer located the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied outside Casey’s on South Main.
3:32 p.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on North Robinson. Information passed on to Animal Control.
4:26 p.m. – A woman called to report a water leak on West Stephenson. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
4:52 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 15-year-old boy for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited into juvenile court and released to his father.
7:03 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault. Officers were notified.
9:18 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 27-year-old man in a vehicle parked at Wilson and South Oak. The subject was also notified of an arrest warrant out of Newton County.
11:40 p.m. – A caller reported driving past a semi-tractor parked on North Spruce and people hid in the bushes as he passed. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area and the semi appeared to be fine.
