12:59 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about an issue with his adult grandson. Information given.
1 a.m. – A female subject called to report some people peeking in the windows of her residence on Mountain Valley Drive and they were refusing to leave when asked. Officers didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area and one officer said he would remain in the area for a while. The woman also declined medical attention of possible hallucinations. She called back with the same complaint about two hours later and once again declined medical treatment.
8:17 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in a vehicle at Maplewood Cemetery appeared to be trying to get into a vehicle parked there. An officer on scene arrested a 37-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $655 professional bond.
8:33 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a male subject refusing to wait outside the hospital while his wife was treated. An officer spoke to the subject and he agreed to wait in his vehicle.
10:04 a.m. – A caller reported a potentially sick raccoon loose on West Newman. An officer disposed of the animal and logged a shot fired.
11:52 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on South Main Street. Officers were notified.
12:57 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject at an address on North Cherry. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived and she had been there to retrieve some of her personal property she left behind when she moved out.
1:16 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject in a vehicle stopped outside Grandview Apartments and went through all the mailboxes. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area, but extra patrol was issued.
3:35 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her son’s four-wheeler stolen. An officer determined the theft occurred on Gaither Mountain, so she was referred to the proper authorities.
3:58 p.m. – A caller reported several unsupervised young girls playing beside Highway 65 across from Walmart. An officer spoke to the parents about the dangers of letting the children play so close to the highway.
5:16 p.m. – A male subject called to report locking his keys and a puppy inside a vehicle parked at The Links. Assist completed.
5:33 p.m. – A caller reported a tire came off a vehicle on Highway 65 South and hit another vehicle. About the same time, a woman called to report the incident and said she couldn’t get out of her vehicle due to other cars around hers.
6:59 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disoriented male subject at Family Budget Inn. An officer said the subject went to the hospital by ambulance.
8:26 p.m. – A man called to report his adult daughter was creating a disturbance at an address on Beverly Drive, but he didn’t know why she was so upset. An officer said the 27-year-old woman was angry because they were going to have to move, but she agreed to calm down.
10:58 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on East Gordon. An officer spoke to the subject, who said she was fine and didn’t want to harm herself. The woman called the HPD about an hour later to talk to an officer about harassing communications from her ex-husband. The officer explained her options.
