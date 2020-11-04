12:46 a.m. – A caller reported someone possibly trying to break into Sanctuary, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
8:19 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 37-year-old male iinmate with a warrant for failure to appear in court on obstruction of governmental operations and public intoxication with bond set at $975. He remained incarcerated.
9:25 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 48-year-old man with a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and smoking in prohibited places with bond set at $1,660. He was later released with a court date.
9:37 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about having a no-contact order lifted. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
9:59 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an apartment at The Links. An officer said the matter had been verbal only and the paries agreed to separate with an 18-year-old female subject leaving with her father.
10:39 p.m. – A caller reported finding a key on an orange braided keychain at Tamarind and Crestwood. It was taken to the HPD for safekeeping.
10:47 a.m. – A woman called to report another driver’s mirror hit the mirror of her vehicle while southbound on Main Street. An officer stopped the other vehicle and that driver didn’t know any contact had been made. There was no damage, so no report was filed.
11:17 a.m. – Several callers reported hearing what sounded like a gubshot in the area of North Spruce. Officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
11:22 a.m. – A caller reported someone filed for unemployment using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:45 a.m. – A man called to report he returned home to discover his father, who suffered from dementia, had left in a vehicle, possibly heading to Branson, Missouri. Officers and southern Missouri law enforcement agencies were advised to watch for the subject.
11:55 a.m. – A female subject called to report a former roommate was refusing to relinquish the key for the residence. An officer advised the key actually belonged to the landlord, who didn’t want to get involved.
12:40 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road.
1:53 p.m. – An officer went to the Marion County Jail to transport a male inmate back to the HPD.
2:28 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 19-year-old male subject on a warrant for possessing, distributing or viewing matter depicting a child involved in sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault and computer exploitation of a child with bond set at $75,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Colton’s.
3:27 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report losing her wallet. A formal report was filed.
3:47 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly woman walking in the roadway near Prospect Avenue. An officer said the woman was just walking to Arvest Bank to get a money order.
4:12 p.m. – A caller reported a driver went through the orange barrels on the Bypass bridge over Crooked Creek and stopped at Anderson Electric, appearing to be disoriented. An officer said the father of the driver was advised the man can no longer drive and he was released to the son.
4:48 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject pushed a woman to the ground, then forced her into a vehicle outside Winner’s Circle before leaving northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
4:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report another woman stole the caller’s wallet and fled in a vehicle. A formal theft complaint was filed and officers were advised to watch for the suspect.
5:11 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about having a subject issued a criminal trespass warning for the complainant’s property. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
5:13 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Walmart about a month earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:35 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers check outside Autumn Village Apartments for a vehicle reportedly taken without authorization. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t present.
5:43 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious male subject at the Splash Car Wash on the Bypass. An officer arrested one 21-year-old male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication. He was later released after posting $630 professional bond.
8:36 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining a no-contact order. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
9:10 p.m. – A woman called to report she had taken car keys from a highly intoxicated woman who was trying to leave an address on South Locust. About the same time, the other woman called via 911 to report someone had taken her car keys because she had been drinking and she was trying to leave. An officer said the intoxicated woman’s boyfriend agreed to take her home.
9:36 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver and possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
