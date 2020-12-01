3:21 a.m. – A caller reported someone had shined a flashlight through the window of her residence on Richard Street. An officer responded and filed a formal complaint for criminal mischief. Extra patrol was also issued.
5:30 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen about a week earlier. The owner said she left the vehicle in rural Marion County because it was disabled, then it was gone when she returned for it. Officers were notified.
5:54 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $4,310 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:06 a.m. – EMS requested a coroner at WestRock where a 67-year-old man was found deceased in an 18-wheeler. A detective was also notified.
9:21 a.m. – A woman called to report she left her garage door open overnight and found a male subject sleeping in her car that morning. An officer said the 32-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning for the residence and he agreed to move along.
10:07 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at South Liberty and West College.
11:32 a.m. – A woman called to report theft of money bags from a dental office. A formal complaint was filed.
11:50 a.m. – A male subject called to report theft of a firearm. A formal complaint was filed.
12:21 p.m. – An off-duty officer advised he found a license plate in the middle of Highway 65 in Pindall. The plate was returned to the revenue office.
1:06 p.m. – A caller reported a mattress in the middle of Industrial Park Road. An officer said the roadway was clear when he checked the area.
1:13 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with some subjects trying to leave the OB department before DHS arrived on scene. An officer said the situation was resolved.
3:14 p.m. – A caller reported four children left unattended in a vehicle parked outside the Dollar General on Highway 65 North. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
3:57 p.m. – A 22-year-old female subject went to the HPD to turn herself in on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $355. She was later released on a signature bond.
4:12 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Brewer Street. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report a storage unit burglarized on Highway 43. She said she didn’t know what had been taken and couldn’t go to the unit because she lived out of state. An officer was notified to return the woman’s call.
5:29 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left out in the cold outside an address on West Prospect. Information passed on to Animal Control.
5:59 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked adjacent to the Andy Yeager car lot on East Ridge. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
6:07 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone sideswiped her vehicle on Main Street and continued southbound. She said she followed to vehicle to Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer said there was minimal damage and the drivers agreed to exchange insurance information.
6:38 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects dumpster diving outside Orion Waste Solutions. Officers were notified.
7:01 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her father-in-law was at her residence and was refusing to leave. An officer spoke to her and explained her options.
8:11 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject went to his residence stating she had been raped by another man at the other man’s residence. An officer said the woman was checked out by EMS and was fine. She declined a formal complaint because she said she was only asked to perform sexual actions.
8:47 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles using a controlled substance behind a dumpster outside McDonald’s on Main Street. An officer said a 17-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released to a guardian.
10:14 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband threw her to the floor of their residence and started beating her. She said she ran outside with her dogs and was at the time looking for them. Officers arrested the 29-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $930, but he was later released on a signature bond. The 26-year-old caller was also arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond at $930. She was also later released on a signature bond.
11:32 p.m. – Sequoyah County (Oklahoma) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $745. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
