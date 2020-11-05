1:08 a.m. – A wrecker service reported a problem with an elderly man at the Family Budget Inn. The caller said the man had been involved in a wreck in Newton County and requested a ride to the motel. However, he became irate because he couldn’t get his personal belongings from his vehicle. An officer spoke to the parties and they said it was a misunderstanding. The man agreed to contact the service later that day to get his personal property.
8:03 a.m. – A man called to report receiving a death threat from someone out of state. An officer said the caller would type out a statement to bring to the HPD later, but extra patrol was also issued for his residence.
9:34 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her vehicle being parked outside an address on North Willow without being registered or licensed and she feared it might be towed. An officer explained her options.
10:02 a.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
10:30 a.m. – A female subject called to report mail missing from her residence, including a license plate that had been reissued. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol of her residence.
10:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report receiving threatening messages. An officer examined the messages and said none of them were direct threats, so the information was noted for future reference and extra patrol was issued for the caller’s residence. He called back about an hour later and said the subject was driving by his residence. An officer spoke to the suspect and he agreed to have no further contact with the complainant.
11:32 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Oak. Animal Control was notified.
11:59 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for probation violating with bond set at $2,714 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was issued a new court date.
1:11 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about forgery. The officer said the woman called the HPD by mistake and she was trying to reach Harrison, Missouri, Police.
1:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report several items stolen from his pickup. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:29 p.m. – A 37-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on possession of controlled substance. He was later released with a new court date.
3:12 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a wreck that occurred a week earlier. An officer determined the crash occurred on private property, so the information was noted for future reference.
3:39 p.m. – An employee at Main Street Merchandise Outlet called to report a shoplifter in the store. An officer responded and cited on male subject for theft of property, but a 22-year-old woman was served with a warrant out of Boone County and a 24-year-old man was served with a warrant out of Searcy County.
4:36 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an altercation in which she’d been involved with another woman at a store. She was advised it had been verbal only and no crime had been committed.
5:05 p.m. – A caller reported yelling and screaming coming from a residence on North Willow. An officer said the occupants had been having a tickle fight and got a little too loud, but they agreed to keep the noise down. A 35-year-old woman was also served with an unspecified read-only warrant and released with a new court date.
5:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle stalled on the low-water crossing on Vine Street. A wrecker service was called to take the vehicle and the officer gave the driver a ride to his residence.
6:34 p.m. – An officer was requested at Pioneer Ridge Apartments to help a DHS worker with a home visit. The officer said the apartment was vacant, so they went to another address on South Sycamore. Assist completed.
7:51 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 45-year-old woman wanted for aggravated assault. Officers were notified.
8:22 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her estranged husband assaulting her earlier in the day. She said she didn’t want him to be arrested, so the officer provided her with contact information for service providers.
