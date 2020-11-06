6:14 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was issued a new court date.
7:07 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 South near the south interchange.
7:56 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a 24-year-old male inmate to Boone County District Court.
10:24 a.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer help him make entry to his vehicle parked outside Hudson’s Supermarket. The officer said a locksmith was on scene when he arrived.
10:36 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. An officer out at Mediquick about an hour later returned the wallet to the owner, but the 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,500. He was also arrested on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree battery, criminal trespass, driving on a suspended license and speeding with bond set at $2,570. He was also arrested on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and failure to present insurance with bond set at $2,195 and a Newton County warrant for driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $1,090. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:59 a.m. – A caller reported three aggressive dogs running loose on West Rush. Animal Control was notified.
12:05 p.m. – A male subject called to report a vehicle struck his vehicle at Cherry and Stephenson, then continued westbound on Capps Road. An officer located the suspect vehicle and issued citations to the driver.
12:27 p.m. – A woman called to report she had locked her keys in her vehicle parked on Capps Road. Assist completed.
12:43 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the parking lot outside Wendy’s. Animal Control returned the dog to the owner, who was warned he would be cited for dog at large if the animal was found running loose again.
12:46 p.m. – An officer out at a residence on West Rush arrested a 20-year-old male subject on a Mountain Home Police warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. He was taken to the HPD and placed in a holding cell awaiting extradition.
2:03 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about identity theft and harassing phone calls. She was referred to the attorney general and the Social Security Administration.
2:12 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing phone calls from someone claiming to be with Social Security. An officer said the woman didn’t give out any personal information, so she was referred to the attorney general.
2:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at the south interchange.
3:12 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Central.
4:02 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer go to an address on North Cherry where a man was reporting his girlfriend arrived and said she was beaten up in Bergman the previous night. An officer responded and the 45-year-old woman was advised to contact the BCSO for a complaint when she was sober.
4:46 p.m. – A woman called to report a female subject who was panhandling at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive said two other panhandlers threatened to slit her throat. Officers responded and arrested two men, ages 33 and 53, for public intoxication and loitering with bond set at $800 each. They were taken to the HPD and one was released on a signature bond. The younger man was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:15 p.m. – A woman called to report she was informed by a friend that the friend’s apartment had been broken into while she was out of town. An officer said he was able to get the door of the residence closed, but extra patrol was issued.
5:19 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on South Oak due to speeding drivers while children were playing in the area. Officers were notified.
6:17 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Spring Street with a possible gunshot fired. An officer said a male subject at the residence was distraught about the death of a friend, but he didn’t want to harm himself. The officer also said the report of a gunshot was unfounded.
7:25 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles consuming alcohol at the basketball courts by the old junior high. An officer said no juveniles were located and no empty alcohol containers were present.
7:43 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from an address on West Ridge. Information noted for future reference.
10:19 p.m. – A caller via 911 reported occupants of a residence on South Ash were yelling, screaming and going crazy. An officer spoke to the subjects, who agreed to keep the noise down.
11:09 p.m. – A male subject called to report hearing noises under his residence on West Wilson. An officer said the crawl space was empty and there were cobwebs in the doorway to the crawl space.
11:32 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on North Robinson. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
11:56 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer check for a vehicle that had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Batavia and was allegedly parked outside an address on Emerald Lane. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t present when he arrived.
