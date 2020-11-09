7:47 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
8:23 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
8:39 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at the construction zone on the bridge over Crooked Creek on the Bypass. Officers were notified that a wide-load 18-wheeler knocked over several orange barrels and continued southbound, leading to a construction worker getting in his vehicle and chasing the driver down. The worker threw coffee and spare change at the driver when he pulled over. An officer spoke to all parties involved and said the information would be noted for future reference. Extra patrol was also issued in the construction zone.
8:40 a.m. – An employee at Somerset Senior Living reported a fentanyl patch missing. Information noted for future reference.
9:56 a.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle on the parking lot outside the Hotel Seville. An officer said the owner had removed the dog from the vehicle and they were going to be leaving the hotel.
10:03 a.m. – A female subject called to ask if it were legal to go dumpster diving inside the city limits. She was advised to contact the property owner.
9:58 a.m. – A Sirius XM operator reported a non-injury wreck on Highway 65 North.
10:34 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer inspect the caller’s vehicle. He thought a neighbor had backed into his vehicle, but they were denying it. An officer said damage to the neighbor’s vehicle was old and inconsistent with damage to the caller’s vehicle. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:56 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,700 and failure to comply with court orders on failure to present insurance, no seat belt, speeding and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $653. The warrants were confirmed valid, but he was released on the scene with new court dates.
11:16 a.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia on Maplewood Road. An officer properly disposed of the item.
11:58 a.m. – A man called to report he followed a reckless driver on Highway 43 and the vehicle was last seen northbound on Cottonwood Road. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 30-year-old woman for DWI with bond set at $890. She was taken to the HPD and placed in a holding cell, then later to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:21 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Robinson. Information noted for future reference.
12:50 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with Probation and Parole at an address on Bunker Road. A 53-year-old man fled on foot, but was later apprehended and taken to the Boone County Jail. Officers also served clean premises ordinance violations at the residence. An officer went to the Boone County Jail later that day to serve the suspect with a warrant for failure to appear in court on inoperable or parked motor vehicle and violation of clean premises ordinance with bond set at $620. He remained incarcerated.
12:55 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from a residence in Omaha. Information left for Animal Control.
1:17 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
2:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report a cell phone stolen from her vehicle while it was parked outside Anchor Die Cast. Information noted at the time until she was able to provide more information about the phone.
3:40 p.m. – A man called to report his adult daughter was supposed to be under house arrest, but she was out of control. An officer said the 42-year-old woman was going to stay at another residence and she relinquished the key to the caller’s residence.
4:09 p.m. – A man called to report he sold another man a vehicle, but he was holding the title and bill of sale until money changed hands. He said he was informed the vehicle had been tagged, which would have only been done with a forged bill of sale. The information was noted at the time until the caller could provide documentation showing he owned the vehicle.
4:33 p.m. – A man called to report finding pills on North Willow. An officer seized the medication bottle.
4:52 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on a motorcycle on Prestonwood. Officers were notified.
5:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking the old junior high due to a report of someone living inside. No further information was noted.
5:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report another driver rear-ended her vehicle at Industrial Park Road and Forward Drive. Information noted for insurance purposes due to minimal damage to either vehicle.
5:56 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on North Willow, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived on scene.
6:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject trying to avoid him at Pine and Stephenson. He was found to have a warrant out of the BCSO, but he was advised to contact his probation officer because Boone County officials declined to hold him.
6:37 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband had been sending her vindictive text messages. She wanted to know if she could keep their daughter away from him until she could obtain a protection order. An officer tried to return her call, but she didn’t answer.
7:33 p.m. – A reckless and possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver had just gotten off work in Missouri and was tired.
7:49 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
8:35 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity and potential child abuse. An officer spoke to the child and said he was fine.
9:45 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding three reckless drivers southbound in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer stopped one of the vehicles and warned the male subject about his driving and potential consequences.
10:02 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle with no license plate parked at Prospect and the Bypass. He later said the female subject was OK at the time.
