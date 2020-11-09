12:10 a.m. – A female subject requested extra patrol of her residence due to an ex-boyfriend sitting under her carport and waiting for her to come home. Officers were notified.
12:40 a.m. – A caller reported orange traffic cones knocked around on the bridge over Crooked Creek on the Bypass. An officer replaced the cones.
3:27 a.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler on Emerald Lane, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
4:25 a.m. – A reckless driver with Iowa plates was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
4:45 a.m. – A male subject called to report his brother stole the caller’s vehicle and was possibly suicidal. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle and driver.
5:57 a.m. – Searcy County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup that was involved in a hit-and-run wreck, after which the driver fled northbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
10:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in the construction zone on the bridge over Crooked Creek on the Bypass.
11:02 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an irate patient. Assist completed.
11:15 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Ridge Park. Information left for Animal Control.
11:18 a.m. – A caller reported a hysterical female subject in front of Mediquick. An officer spoke to the woman and advised her of her options, but the information was also passed on to BCSO authorities regarding an incident at Bergman in which the woman had been involved. About an hour later, another caller reported the woman was at a residence on North Cherry after being warned to stay away. Information noted for future reference.
12:14 p.m. – A caller reported a rabid raccoon on Meadowhaven Drive. An officer put the animal down and the information was passed along to Animal Control.
1:09 p.m. – A woman called to report she had left her vehicle parked on the Bypass because the engine was blown, but it wasn’t there when she went to get it. An officer located the vehicle elsewhere and the caller was informed.
1:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet in the area of Dollar Tree. Information noted in case it was turned in.
4:13 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found at Grinder’s Ferry and belonged to a man living in Harrison. An officer returned the wallet to the owner.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on South Sycamore. Officers were notified.
4:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Colton’s.
5:04 p.m. – A Boone County deputy requested an HPD officer with a K-9 unit on a traffic stop on Highway 7 North. Assist completed.
5:26 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Chestnut. Information left for Animal Control.
7:59 p.m. – A man called to report his granddaughter called him stating the woman she rode to Primos with had passed out at a table, possibly from too much medication. An officer said the girl was getting a ride home from one of the employees.
