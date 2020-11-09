1:39 a.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler on South Birch. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
4:33 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a male subject wanted for violating a protection order and was last seen in Everton. Officers were notified.
4:56 a.m. – A woman called to report someone creating a disturbance outside an address on Highway 65 South. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
5:06 a.m. – A female subject called to report her estranged husband had taken her phone, but she was able to track it. An officer went to the location of the phone to retrieve it.
5:14 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
10:13 a.m. – Mountain Home Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD. She was later released after posting professional bond.
10:55 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence outside the city. Information left for Animal Control.
1:15 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 44-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,795 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
1:16 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown and for failure to comply with court orders with bond set at $6,158 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
3:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone hit her vehicle several times with a shopping cart outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:22 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a male subject on a bicycle taking items from a trailer outside Back Street Trader. An officer spoke to the subject, but he said he hadn’t been around the trailer. The business owner was notified to check to make sure it was secure.
8:13 p.m. – A caller reported hearing someone screaming inside a residence on North Willow and the sound of things being broken. An officer said the occupants reported there had been a disturbance, but it had been verbal only.
8:43 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing all dark clothing walking on Highway 7 South near Southern Hills. An officer said the 38-year-old man was released to a BCSO deputy on scene.
10:02 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking around Sonic on Main Street, sticking things down his pants and smelling them. An officer said the 37-year-old man was leaving the area when he arrived.
11:43 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around Harold’s Super Service. An officer logged a male subject walking in the area.
