3:21 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance at the Hotel Seville front desk. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
3:40 a.m. – A male subject called to report he needed help entering his residence on South Sycamore. He said he had been taken to NARMC for treatment and didn’t have the key with him. An officer requested dispatch make contact with an after-hours representative to let the caller into the apartment.
3:56 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in a residence on South Sycamore. An officer said the party creating the problem was gone when he arrived.
4:14 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his landlord entering the caller’s residence at odd hours of the day. An officer explained his options.
7:35 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on North Olive. Information noted for future reference.
7:51 a.m. – A woman called to report someone broke into her vehicle and stole a radio while the vehicle was parked on Mountain View Drive overnight. A formal complaint was filed.
8:11 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about landlord/tenant laws. She was referred to Legal Aid.
8:16 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter and possible drug activity. She was referred to the proper authorities to address her concerns.
8:45 a.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at Big Daddy’s. An officer arrested the 37-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication with bond set at $2,505. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:18 a.m. – A male subject called to report he found damage to his vehicle, but he didn’t know when or where the damage occurred. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:51 a.m. – A man called to report two firearms stolen from an address on North Robinson. A formal complaint was filed.
9:52 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a civil standby at an address on West Nicholson. Assist completed.
10:51 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her vehicle had been burglarized while it was parked on Mountain Valley Drive. A formal complaint was filed.
11:12 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license he found at the Sports Complex.
11:13 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:14 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on South Main.
11:33 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about checks stolen from a prior residence about six years earlier. An officer said the account showed unauthorized activity, so a formal complaint was filed.
11:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Speer Drive and McCoy.
12:13 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside McDonald’s on North Main. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:21 p.m. – A caller reported someone with a dog lying in the middle of Highway 43. An officer said the female subject’s brother was with her when he arrived and took custody of her due to her mental state.
12:23 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two shoplifters left the store. A formal theft complaint was filed.
12:27 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Hardee’s. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:51 p.m. – A man called via 911 requesting an officer check on another man at an address on North Pine because he hadn’t been able to make contact with him for a year. An officer determined the man had been taken to a nursing home.
1:25 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a male subject standing in the roadway on Highway 65 near Western Sizzlin. An officer said there was a subject matching the description in the area, but he wasn’t on the roadway.
2:20 p.m. – An employee at Share & Care reported a woman had locked her infant child in a vehicle outside the store. Assist completed.
2:57 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at North Lucille and West Sherman.
3:44 p.m. – A 27-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt and expired tags. He was later released with a new court date.
5:10 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on North Willow. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
5:58 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,800 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
7:55 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter’s landlord let the daughter into her apartment about 3 that morning and had been waiting by the bedroom door. She was advised to have the daughter call to file a complaint because she was the alleged victim.
8:47 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man trying to enter her apartment at The Links. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
8:45 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects in a vehicle were throwing eggs at various things on South Tamarind. An officer stopped the vehicle described and the three subjects in the vehicle admitted to throwing eggs. The officer explained the potential consequences of their actions and they agreed to clean up the mess.
9:03 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had gone through her vehicle while she was walking at Minnie Harris Park. She said another subject at the park told her he had seen a male subject in her vehicle, but all she could determine was missing was a bag of candy. Information noted.
