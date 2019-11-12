12:17 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. An officer advised her to contact a private lawyer, but she said she was going to pick up her child. Information noted for future reference.
12:25 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on East Rogers. An officer said it had been verbal only and a 42-year-old man was transported to a motel for the night.
7:14 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Hardee’s.
7:30 a.m. – A woman called to report another driver passed her on Goblin Drive in front of the Middle School. Officers were notified.
7:55 a.m. – A caller reported sheep and goats loose on Belmont Avenue. An officer didn’t locate the animals after checking the area.
9:58 a.m. – The unattended death of a 53-year-old man was reported at an address on North Industrial Park Road. The coroner’s office was also notified.
10:33 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported witnessing a driver jump the retaining wall in front of Big Lots and continue southbound on the Bypass. Officers said they didn’t locate the vehicle and there was no apparent damage in the area.
11:40 a.m. – A caller reported a ladder fell from a vehicle at Walmart Drive and Highway 65. An officer took the item to the HPD for safekeeping.
1:11 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a one-vehicle wreck with possible injuries on Highway 65 South with the vehicle teetering on the side of the road. An officer said the vehicle was towed and the registered owner would have to go to the station and speak to an officer before it was released.
2:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
2:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Bunker Road just off Cottonwood Road.
2:45 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned in the alley behind an address on South Cherry. An officer said no one in the area knew who owned the vehicle and it would be towed if not moved within 24 hours.
2:46 p.m. – A one-vehicle wreck was reported at Airport Road and Gipson Road. The vehicle was towed.
3:14 p.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities requested officer make contact with a woman in Harrison after her vehicle was located in their county. An officer said the woman wasn’t at the address given at the time, but someone was going to make contact with her later.
3:53 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female patient who had been discharged was causing a disturbance in the lobby of the emergency room. An officer transported the 63-year-old woman to her vehicle.
4 p.m. – A caller reported a loose dog growling at Children in Ruff’s Trailer Park. Officers were notified.
6 p.m. – A caller reported the front door of a residence on South Hickory had been open for about three hours and the older woman who lived there couldn’t be found. Officer said there was a dog in the residence, but it had been shut up in a back room. Officers followed tracks in the snow and located the 66-year-old woman and a dog. She was taken to NARMC for treatment and the dogs were put back in the residence until she was released.
6:59 p.m. – An officer out at NARMC reported he was transporting three female subjects to a motel. Assist completed.
8:08 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer remove a 13-year-old boy from a residence on South Hickory because he was causing a disturbance. An officer determined the boy was the caller’s girlfriend’s son who had been living there for about a month, so the caller was advised of the proper legal steps to take. The man called back a few minutes later to report the boy had thrown an object at him. An officer said the incident had been verbal only and the boy agreed to behave until their next scheduled court date.
9:22 p.m. – A caller reported reckless drivers doing donuts on the parking lot outside Big Cedar Apartments. An officer said the drivers were gone when he arrived on scene.
10:43 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer at his residence on East Prospect because he and his girlfriend were fighting and she wanted him to leave. An officer said the female subject was transported to an address on South Ash.
10:53 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle that slid off the road on East Prospect. Assist completed.
