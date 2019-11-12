12:43 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who were missing and last seen walking in the Lead Hill area. Officers were notified.
9:17 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
10:29 a.m. – A caller reported a heater stolen from a rental property on North Pine. A formal theft complaint was filed.
11:25 a.m. – A woman called to ask what information she would need to provide to file a complaint against someone supplying her juvenile daughter with alcohol. An officer spoke to her and she said she would go to the HPD later to file the complaint.
12:11 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
12:49 p.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle on East Johnson Road. The caller said the owner was supposed to have the vehicle towed to a scrap yard about four days earlier, but failed to do so. An officer explained the proper steps to have the vehicle removed.
1:08 p.m. – A female subject called to report her husband had been verbally abusive to her for several weeks. She said he was at the time parked in a vehicle outside her residence. When she told him she was going to unplug the router so he couldn’t use the WiFi, he started to break down the door. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and the female was advised of potential options.
1:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on East Ridge.
1:22 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had been scammed out of $3,000. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
1:48 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a male subject for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
2:26 p.m. – A caller reported a man yelling at a woman outside and address on East Crandall. An officer located the man, who said he had been yelling for his wife to help him find the battery for a key fob.
2:58 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report employees at Share & Care asked him to leave the business, saying he had been rude to other customers. An officer said the subject just wanted to make sure management didn’t call police about him, so he was told they hadn’t. But about two hours later, an employee called stating that the subject had stolen some items from the store, although they weren’t planning to prosecute. The employee said they had video surveillance and asked that the incident be noted after posts he made on Facebook.
3:29 p.m. – A woman called to report the license plate stolen from her vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
4:05 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on Maplewood Road. An officer said the woman went with EMS for evaluation and treatment.
4:20 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject went to her residence on South Ash and started using foul language while talking to her son. She said she told him to stop the profanity because there were younger children in the house, then he got in her face, cursing her and flipping her “the bird.” An officer spoke to the 37-year-old man and he agreed to stay away from the complainant’s property.
5:55 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a female subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned. Before an officer arrived, the employee reported the female left the store in a vehicle. Officers were notified, but they didn’t locate the subject.
6:21 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had sold a cell phone on Facebook that day, then the buyer contacted her thanking her for pictures she forgot to delete. She said she wanted the buyer to delete the photos, but wasn’t sure if he had. An officer advised her there was nothing criminal involved at the time.
6:48 p.m. – A caller reported two people had been sitting in a vehicle parked on South Walnut for about 45 minutes. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
7:31 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a female shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 40-year-old woman for theft of property and criminal trespass. She was later released after posting $1,030 professional bond.
8:22 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a flashlight walking around vehicles parked outside The Links, possible trying to steal gas. An officer said the subject in question was the owner of one vehicle and had been putting extra fuel in it.
9:01 p.m. – An anonymous male subject called asking dispatch if the area was being bombed. He was advised it was fireworks from the football game in progress.
9:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject walking in the roadway on Central Avenue near Judy’s Insulation. The woman didn’t want an ambulance, but she asked for a ride to the hospital so she could have injuries checked from an incident the previous week in which she was hit by a car while walking on the street. The officer took her to NARMC and advised her again to stay off the roadway.
9:49 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on North Pine, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
9:54 p.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance in a residence on Highway 123. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
10:02 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked outside the Hampton Inn for several hours. An officer determined the registered owner was a motel guest.
10:31 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report a male subject crawling around on all fours on North Spring Road across Main Street from Ozark Auto Body. An officer said the 55-year-old man was fine, but he was served with a read-only warrant and transported to a residence on North Rowland.
10:37 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver northbound on Highway 7 South just inside the city limits. Officers were notified.
11:18 p.m. –A male subject called to report he saw some male subjects running from his residence on Beverly Drive when returned home. He said nothing appeared to have been stolen and he declined a formal complaint, although he did request extra patrol.
11:56 p.m. – An officer advised he hit a deer on Highway 7 North. State Police were notified and the vehicle was towed to the city shop.
