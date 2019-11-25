9:43 a.m. – A woman called to report losing a dog in the area of Sherman and Pine. Animal Control was notified.
11:14 a.m. – A 68-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of the clean premises ordinance. He was later released after posting $405 professional bond.
11:34 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody problems. The officer explained his options.
12:12 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject creating a disturbance at a cash register. An officer said the 52-year-old woman was transported to Branson, Missouri.
12:18 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose inside Ruff’s Trailer Park. Animal Control picked up the dog, which was wearing a bark collar.
1:19 p.m. – A caller reported losing a dog in the area of A-1 Roofing. Animal Control was notified.
1:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report a bicycle stolen from her residence on South Ash about a month earlier. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
2:26 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject inside the Boone County Library appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer arrested the 41-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390, as well as on a white warrant with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
2:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report an iPad and some medication stolen from her address on North Cherry. She said she received a message from a male subject who said he found the iPad and some paperwork, but the medication was still missing. A formal complaint was filed.
2:47 p.m. – Lawrence County authorities reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. Detectives were notified.
3:18 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving video of child abuse on her phone. A formal report was filed.
3:32 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43 due to vehicles cutting through a parking lot to avoid the traffic signal.
5:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Forward Drive and Gipson Road.
6 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 58-year-old woman for manufacturing methamphetamine for personal use and two counts of possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $3,000 professional bond.
6:45 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject at House of Hope was waving a gun around as if he was going to shoot someone. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the facility.
7:31 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from his residence on East Frick Avenue. Information left for Animal Control.
7:57 p.m. – A caller reported a window shot out of an 18-wheeler while the driver was backing into an unnamed business on the Bypass. The caller only asked that the information be noted for insurance purposes.
8:46 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the north interchange had almost hit two other cars. Officers were notified.
9:44 p.m. – A caller reported someone breaking into a vehicle on Huntington Place. The caller said he didn’t see the incident, but a neighbor did. Two male juveniles fled in a vehicle when they realized they had been seen. The caller declined a formal complaint, but asked for extra patrol.
9:48 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported the traffic signal malfunctioning at Highway 65 and Hester Drive, but an officer observed the signal and said it was operational.
10:08 p.m. – A woman called to report she got back to her vehicle after the high school football game and found the windshield smashed. A formal vandalism complaint was filed.
10:12 p.m. – An employee at Marie’s at the Seville reported a male patron walked out without paying his tab. An officer spoke with management, but the suspect’s identity couldn’t be verified through video surveillance. Information noted for future reference.
