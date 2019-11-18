2:09 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been threatened and wanted an officer to check her residence. It was determined she lived outside the city, so the BCSO was notified.
3:37 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man for DWI No. 2 with bond set at $1,190. He was also served with a Berryville Police warrant for failure to pay fines on DWI, open container in vehicle and no driver’s license. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:31 a.m. – A caller reported several sheep loose on Rose Street. The owner was notified.
8:39 a.m. – A man went to the HPD requesting some paperwork found be returned to him. Assist completed.
10:58 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone entered her residence while she was gone and stole several items. An officer said the woman declined a formal complaint because she was moving out of town and didn’t have time to fill out paperwork.
11:03 a.m. – A male subject called the HPD requesting an officer seal the residence of a relative who passed away to keep other relatives from removing property. He was advised he would have to go to court regarding the matter because he wasn’t the legal beneficiary of the deceased relative.
12:43 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a phone he found at Minnie Harris Park.
2:02 p.m. – A male subject called requesting extra patrol of his residence at The Links due to his former girlfriend trying to return and remove property. Information noted for future reference.
1:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on West Stephenson near the Boone County Library.
3:51 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
5:32 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 57-year-old woman for DWI No. 2, driving on a license suspended for DWI, no proof of insurance and no headlights with bond set at $1,940. She was later released on a signature bond, then taken to the Carroll County Jail on a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on careless or prohibited driving and driving on a license suspended for DWI with bond set at $545.
5:46 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 22-year-old male subject for third-degree battery. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $910 professional bond.
7:33 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving the Ranch House Plaza. Officers were notified.
8:11 p.m. – A caller reported a 21-year-old male subject missing from a residence on East Ridge. A formal complaint was filed for missing person, but he was located at a relative’s residence the following morning and returned home.
9 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
9:28 p.m. – A caller reported a man went to a woman’s residence on Campus Drive and cut electric lines. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and the woman had a small wound on her neck that was the result of a knife the man had been using. Surrounding counties were also notified to watch for the 44-year-old man. About 4 the following morning, the woman called to report the man had returned to her residence. He was arrested for aggravated assault on a household member with bond set at $2,500, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:36 p.m. – A woman on Speer Drive reported an aggressive dog that charged at her when she was outside with her dog. She said she would shoot it if it happened again. She was warned about the city ordinance against discharging firearms in the city limits and the information was left for Animal Control.
9:41 p.m. – A caller reported someone parked a camper on the dirt parking lot south of Car Mart and might be illegally camping out. An officer said the camper was unoccupied and there was a for sale sign on it.
9:49 p.m. – A man called to report he was awakened by someone banging on the back door of his residence on Beverly Drive. He said he would like to beat up the subject, but he was warned to call police if the subject returned before taking any physical action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.