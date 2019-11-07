7:53 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her roommates not allowing her into their residence to collect her personal property. An officer spoke to both parties about the proper eviction process.
8:02 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD requesting an officer escort him to his mother’s residence to retrieve the title to his vehicle. An officer explained his options.
9:12 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about illegal parking on Main Street. An officer explained her options.
9:44 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD asking for help attaching a license plate to her vehicle. Assist completed.
10:14 a.m. – A caller reported animals that weren’t being cared for in a residence on Capps Road. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:25 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a tenant paid rent using some counterfeit $20 bills. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
12:39 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Forest Heights Elementary School.
12:57 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43. The caller said one driver appeared to be impaired. An officer said one male subject was taken home by a relative and his vehicle was released to another relative.
1:10 p.m. – A man called to report his mother had been getting calls from a female subject asking for money and prescription medications. An officer responded to the address, but he said the caller had already resolved the issue.
1:14 p.m. – A male subject called to report his brother had been harassing their mother and trying to take her medications. An officer explained the caller’s options about treating drug addiction.
1:16 p.m. – A 53-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:39 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a former employee had stolen money from the business and was possibly selling a controlled substance. An officer explained that it was a civil matter and the proper steps to take.
1:55 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver going at least 70 mph was passing other drivers in the turn lane on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
2:27 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone kicked in the door of his residence on South Ash while he was gone. He declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
2:34 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart.
2:47 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject jumping in front of moving traffic on South Ash. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
3:15 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 27-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,295 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:03 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 35-year-old woman on a Benton County warrant for failure to appear in court on no insurance and fictitious tags with bond set at $1,975, a Searcy County warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended license and speeding with bond set at $295 and a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, no seat belt, driving on a suspended license and expired driver’s license with bond set at $2,025. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:24 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject outside an address on North Maple was yelling at a woman with a couple of children and they appeared to be trying to get away from him. An officer located and spoke to the 34-year-old man, who was wanted on minor arrest warrant out of Huntsville, Springdale, Dover and Pope County, but Harrison was out of extradition range. He was released with a new Madison County court date.
5:46 p.m. – A caller requested an officer at an address on West Gordon where a woman was refusing to allow her juvenile daughter to enter the residence. A DHS worker was also notified. However, an officer later said the call was unfounded and the child would not be going with DHS.
6:16 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen that morning. Officers were notified.
7:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of Main Street on the square. A few minutes later, the subject was reported walking in Main Street near the hospital. An officer said the male subject reported he was feeling suicidal and was walking to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.