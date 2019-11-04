7:26 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had lost his dog. Dispatch said the subject was very upset and no further information was obtained. The information was left for Animal Control, but the subject called about two hours later to report he found the dog.
8:18 a.m. – A woman called to report she lost her wedding ring at or around ALDI two days earlier. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:02 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been sitting in a vehicle parked outside the White Oak Station of Capps Road for about an hour and was nodding off. An officer said the 41-year-old man didn’t appear to be intoxicated, but his driver’s license was suspended and he was advised to get another ride home.
9:34 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,165. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges.
12:39 p.m. – A man called to report his residence on Old Farm Road had been egged while he was out of town the previous night. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
12:58 p.m. – A caller reported some children without shoes running around on Summerhill Court without adult supervision. An officer spoke to the parents, who said the girls were just outside playing in the yard. They were advised to keep the children off the street.
1:47 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on Capps Road. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
2:59 p.m. – Booneville Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 65-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855 and on a 57-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. The warrants were confirmed valid, but the Booneville officer had a priority call and the subjects were not arrested at the time.
3:03 p.m. – A woman called stating someone had vandalized her vehicle parked outside Ozark Crossing. An officer filed an informational report.
3:38 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had been providing alcohol to her juvenile daughter. She said she didn’t have any suspects, nor did she want to file a formal complaint, so the officer advised her of her options.
3:38 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle parked on Prestonwood. An officer said the subject was doing yard work and listening to the music, but he agreed to shut it off.
3:59 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported some family members of a patient became irate in the patient’s room and were asked to leave the facility. Information noted for future reference.
4:07 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Ozark Crossing.
5:42 p.m. – A male subject called to report his mother went to his residence and was trying to leave with his grandmother’s personal property. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived and nothing had been removed from the residence.
5:49 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a driver hitting a pedestrian on the Bypass near Olive Street. An officer responded and filed a formal report, but those details weren’t available.
5:48 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported having a shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 41-year-old woman for theft of property and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
