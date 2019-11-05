5:05 a.m. – A caller reported someone had hit a tree with a vehicle on Speer Drive. The caller said there were two people standing by it when he drove past the first time, but they were gone when he turned around and went back. An officer didn’t locate the driver at the time, but a controlled substance was found in the vehicle. About two hours later, a man called to report he had last seen his vehicle outside his residence and wanted to know how he could retrieve it. The investigating officer advised the subject to go to the HPD to file a complaint.
7:39 a.m. – A caller reported a subject sleeping in a vehicle parked outside Arvest Bank on Highway 65 North. An officer said the 24-year-old woman was just waiting for the bank to open.
7:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Walnut and Central.
8:04 a.m. – A caller reported a black steer running loose on Highway 43 near Maplewood Road. Animal Control was notified.
8:48 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife was refusing to let him into their residence to collect his personal property. The woman told police that the caller left two years earlier and only then returned for his things. The officer stayed on scene while the caller collected his belongings because the woman felt threatened. She was also advised of her options for keeping her ex-husband away from the residence.
9:10 a.m. – A man called to report someone selling alcohol to his underage daughter. He said he would gather proper paperwork and go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
9:22 a.m. – A probation officer reported finding marijuana in a vehicle owned by a probationer. An officer said a formal report would be filed for possession of controlled substance and possession of firearms by certain persons.
9:29 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Cherry. Animal Control was notified.
9:54 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound near Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Officers were notified.
10:13 a.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on Union Road. Animal Control said the dogs were put back in the owner’s yard and he spoke to them about the problem.
10:15 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spring Road. Animal Control was notified.
10:17 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Rush.
10:34 a.m. – A 36-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:43 a.m. – A woman called to find out if it was legal for her 13-year-old daughter to have a conversational relationship with a 20-year-old male subject. She was advised that there was nothing illegal about it unless there was discussion of some sort of relationship. The caller’s boyfriend also asked that it be noted the male subject posted a soundbite online stating he didn’t like the government. The officer said there wasn’t anything illegal about that either.
11:06 a.m. – An employee at Mudslingers called to report she was assaulted by a customer, who left northbound on Highway 65. A few minutes later, the customer called to report she had been shortchanged at the business and a verbal altercation ensued. The latter subject was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business when she went to the HPD to fill out a statement form.
11:35 a.m. – A caller reported some tenants moved out of a residence on South Walnut and left their pets behind. Animal Control was notified.
11:43 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject wrapped in blankets had been in Cash Saver several times over the previous few days and had fallen several times while acting erratically. An officer issued the 63-year-old woman a criminal trespass warning for the store and she agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
12:26 p.m. – A woman called to report her nephew writing checks on a bank account owned by her mother, who was ill at the time. Information passed on to detectives for an existing complaint.
12:54 p.m. – A male subject called to report another driver pulled out in front of him on North Chestnut, causing him to hit a curb and blow out a tire. A formal complaint was filed.
2:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
2:15 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle parked outside Walmart was possibly smoking a controlled substance. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported in front of Main Street Merchandise Outlet. A formal complaint was filed.
2:34 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
2:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on East Stephenson.
3:42 p.m. – A caller reported someone had broken into a vacant residence on West Newman over the weekend. An officer said the building was secure at the time and the caller declined a formal complaint.
4:25 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on East Stephenson after finding a mutilated kitten in the area.
5:03 p.m. – A caller reported an unattended juvenile in a vehicle parked outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
5:56 p.m. – A caller reported smoke coming from manholes in the field near FedEx. An officer said the city was testing the water system and everything was fine.
6:01 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a disturbance on the parking lot outside the Office of Emergency Management. An officer said a 54-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning and told to stay away from the building.
6:07 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Sherman. Information left for Animal Control.
6:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother was threatening to call police stating the caller was intoxicated and irate. A few minutes later, the mother called to report the original caller was highly intoxicated and hit her. An officer spoke to both parties and determined any physical contact had happened in the past, not that night. They were advised to stay away from each other for the night inside the residence. About an hour later, the mother called against stating the daughter was refusing to leave her alone. At almost the same time, the daughter called stating her mother was causing problems and needed to be sent to a mental facility. An officer said the mother agreed to leave the residence for the night.
6:54 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
9:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Maple. Information left for Animal Control.
10:15 p.m. – A man called to report a dog running loose on North Spring Road was causing his dogs to bark. He said Animal Control had been to his house regarding his dogs barking, so he wanted it noted it was the dog running loose causing the problem. Information left for Animal Control.
10:43 p.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer arrested a 26-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.