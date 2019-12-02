12:01 a.m. – A female subject called to report a possible prowler on the back deck of her residence on West Prospect. An officer checked the area, but he didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
12:25 a.m. – A woman called to report a tree took out a utility pole on Honeysuckle Lane. She said Entergy had already been there to shut off the power, but there was still a power line on the tree and no one felt safe to leave their residences. Entergy was contacted and they advised the woman should call after 7 a.m. to get the tree cut up.
1:06 a.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor stomping around the apartment and barking, but he had been told to stay away from the subject. An officer spoke to the occupant, who agreed to keep the noise down.
7:51 a.m. – An officer on a transport advised he’d be checking a vehicle parked in the pasture at Highway 43 and Creel Road. The vehicle was unoccupied, so the information was passed on to Boone County authorities.
7:52 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and DWI with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:10 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Robinson. An officer responded, but the subject was at a doctor’s appointment at the time. But the woman called the HPD later stating the allegation of her being suicidal was false.
10:46 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to break into a residence on West Erie. An officer responded and the 29-year-old man said he was trying to break in to check on his mother’s welfare. An officer determined the woman had been admitted to NARMC the previous night, so the subject was told to leave and not return at the request of the person renting the residence.
11:04 a.m. – A 21-year-old male subject went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt with bond set at $420. He was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
12:29 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle at an address on East Stephenson. Information noted for future reference.
12:36 p.m. – A caller reported a dog roaming loose on the side of Highway 7 North. He said he would take it home with him until someone claimed it. Information noted for future reference.
1:24 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report possible identity theft. An officer said it might be a scam and he was referred to the Social Security Administration.
1:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report a gaming system stolen from an address on South Locust. She said she would go to the HPD to file a formal complaint after find serial numbers for the property.
1:52 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:03 p.m. – A 27-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for false imprisonment, third-degree domestic battery, interference with emergency communications and terroristic threatening with bond set at $2,500 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 43 near Cottonwood Bowl.
4:57 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report he walked into a bank and all computers had stopped working after an alert, although there were no reports from bank officials. The subject then said he needed to be transported to a mental facility, but he recanted. An officer spoke to the subject, who declined medical attention and appeared to be OK.
5:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man walking the aisles at Walmart and asking people for money. Store management said they would take care of the issue and would contact the HPD if they needed help.
6:35 p.m. – A female subject called to report a vehicle blocking traffic on South Sycamore and a male subject looking in the windows of a residence. An officer said the subject was helping a resident load property onto a trailer and everything was fine.
7:34 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible domestic disturbance at an address on North Spruce. An HPD dispatcher could hear a woman screaming in the background and someone tried to call 911 while the dispatcher had the line open. An officer responded and said there was no disturbance, that the woman was suffering a painful medical condition and was being taken to NARMC by ambulance for evaluation.
8:05 p.m. – A female subject called to report locking her dog and keys in a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on South Main. Assist completed.
9:05 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on Cheryl Lane after finding a no trespassing sign had been pulled off of her residence.
11:03 p.m. – Siloam Springs Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired tags, no driver’s license and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $2,250. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
