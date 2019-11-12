12:27 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked on Commercial Street. He later said the occupants were going through relationship problems and were trying to talk it out.
12:42 a.m. – A man called to report his adopted daughter attacked his wife and was creating a disturbance. An officer said the incident had been verbal only and the parents were going to contact DHS later that day.
12:49 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a 12-pack of beer had been sitting inside the doors on the grocery side at Walmart for some time. An officer said the 22-year-old subject hadn’t been drinking alcohol in the store and was waiting for a ride to Russellville.
1:05 a.m. – An officer out at Walmart advised he help someone unlock a vehicle with the keys locked in it.
1:28 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party at Tower Manor Apartments. An officer said there wasn’t a party going on, but the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
2:53 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Partridge Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
3:08 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 65 from Omaha and possibly heading to Harrison. He was also wanted on an arrest warrant. Officers were notified.
3:44 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 28-year-old man walking on South Walnut.
5:14 a.m. – An employee at Wendy’s reported someone parked a suspicious vehicle behind the store. An officer said the vehicle was unoccupied when he arrived and management didn’t mind if it remained on the parking lot for the time being.
5:34 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a suspicious occupied vehicle outside Kum & Go. The officer arrested a 20-year-old male subject for no driver’s license with bond set at $145. He was later released on a signature bond.
7:28 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman standing outside a vehicle parked on East Crandall. An officer said the man and woman were waiting to talk to a BCSO deputy regarding an incident that happened the previous night outside the city.
8:01 a.m. – A woman called to request extra patrol at her place of employment due to a co-worker’s abusive husband constantly calling the business.
10:05 a.m. – A man called to report his adult son had assaulted him. A formal complaint was filed for domestic battery.
10:19 a.m. – A female subject called to inquire about her options regarding an ex-boyfriend going to her residence while she was away. She was advised to contact the BCSO because she lived outside the city limits.
12:57 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Peach Street. Information left for Animal Control.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had shoplifted some items from Main Street Merchandise Outlet, then left the keys to his vehicle in the store, fleeing instead on foot. Officers didn’t locate the subject after searching the area on foot and with a K9, but a formal shoplifting complaint was filed.
1:16 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject slapped a female subject on the back parking lot outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer located the subjects, but they denied fighting and were just walking around town.
3:29 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. Information noted for future reference.
3:25 p.m. – Washington County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $3,364.17 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
3:37 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 36-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $660. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:50 p.m. – A caller reported a woman had been cursing at a child in Hobby Lobby before leaving in a vehicle southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
5:39 p.m. – A caller reported three juveniles lifting manhole covers and trying to damage street signs in the area of Prospect and Walnut. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
6:27 p.m. – A caller reported a woman walking on crutches on South Main Street appeared to need help. An officer took the 63-year-old woman back to her vehicle parked on East Stephenson.
7:08 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an unoccupied vehicle on North Willow blocking the entrance to the NARMC ambulance garage. The vehicle was towed.
7:24 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $4,197.72 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:49 p.m. – A caller reported a large black bag in the roadway at Central and Main. An officer said the portable punching bag was removed from the street.
11:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was transporting a male subject from NARMC to a motel.
