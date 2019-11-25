12 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at The Links. Information left for Animal Control.
12:32 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied vehicle parked at Rush and Walnut, but he later said the 45-year-old woman was fine.
1:35 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 20-year-old male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $330. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:39 a.m. – A female subject called to report an intoxicated neighbor was throwing rocks at the window of her residence. An officer said he wasn’t able to make contact with the neighbor and the caller declined a formal complaint.
5:10 a.m. – A man called to report he fell at his residence on East South Avenue and couldn’t get back up. An officer helped the man back into bed.
8:13 a.m. – An anonymous male subject went to the HPD with a 22-year-old female subject who had been going door to door on Dogwood Court asking residents for things. He said she seemed to be confused when she was questioned about her actions. An officer spoke to the subject and told her she would be arrested the next time she tried to enter a residence without permission.
8:26 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about sexual misconduct between her juvenile daughter and her juvenile boyfriend while his parents weren’t at the residence. An officer explained the options for filing a formal complaint.
10:14 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from the Burlington area and possibly taken by a 25-year-old man. Officers were notified.
11:47 a.m. – An employee at First Baptist Church requested an officer help with a female subject at the church who appeared to be mentally unstable. An officer said the 22-year-old female was taken to NARMC for evaluation and possible treatment.
1:15 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile children had been home alone when a male subject stopped his vehicle in front of their house and tried to gain entry to the residence and others in the area. They said the subject didn’t get into any houses, but the caller requested extra patrol.
2:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report a laptop stolen from her residence on South Ash. An officer spoke to the woman, but determined it was a civil matter.
3 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Walmart parking lot. Officers were notified.
3:32 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license and failure to yield with bond set at $995. The warrant was confirmed valid.
4:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Grand Fortuna.
4:37 p.m. – A reckless driver pulling a boat trailer was reported southbound on Highway 7 from Bergman. Officers were notified.
4:55 p.m. – Two callers reported two dogs attacking people near the low-water crossing on Old Stonewall Road. An officer said two residents were issued citations for dog at large, but the callers declined formal charges.
4:58 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject carrying a backpack had been outside a residence on Bluebird and fled on foot when she drove by. An officer spoke to the subject who was still in the area at the time. He said he was staying with a relative and the officer spoke to the relative, who said everything was fine.
6 p.m. – A man called to report he had fallen in his residence and couldn’t get up. NARMC was also notified and helped the caller back to bed.
6:56 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on the Bypass passing Clay Maxey Ford. Officers were notified.
7:31 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting outside the Dollar General on West Rush appeared to be cold and needing help. An officer spoke to the 17-year-old boy, who said he was fine and just waiting for a ride.
8:41 p.m. – A caller reported two juvenile females walking in the middle of Highway 7 North. An officer spoke to the girls and advised them to stay off the roadway.
8:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked on East Prospect.
9:03 p.m. – A woman called to report she had not had contact with her pregnant sister for several weeks. An officer went to the address on Campus Drive and spoke to the 36-year-old woman, who said she was fine and would call her sister.
9:11 p.m. – A caller reported hearing several gunshots in the area of Spruce Street somewhere south of Ozark Mountain Inn, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area and talking to people who said they hadn’t heard anything.
9:45 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked for some time outside TCBY. He said the windows were dark tinted and he couldn’t tell if the vehicle was occupied or not. An officer spoke to the couple in the car, who said they had been eating and lost track of time.
