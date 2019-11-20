12:05 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said it had been verbal only, but the subjects agreed to separate.
12:57 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on Meadowhaven, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
1:25 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject with a child playing loud music in a vehicle parked on Richard Avenue. An officer said the subject wasn’t intoxicated and agreed to leave the area.
7:57 a.m. – A male subject called to report at least two guns stolen from his residence. A for complaint was filed.
8:01 a.m. – A 38-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:31 a.m. – A 33-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:57 a.m. – A man called to report his wife lost her wedding ring while shopping in Harrison. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:49 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been involved in a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck at Highways 65 North and 43, but the other driver said he had an appointment and drove away. An officer located the other driver and filed a formal report.
9:53 a.m. – A caller reported a break-in and burglary at Internet Café and Sweepstakes. A formal complaint was filed.
10:59 a.m. – A female subject called to report a mechanic refusing to return her vehicle after he failed to perform repairs. An officer said the vehicle was returned to her and she was advised to take any other claims to civil court.
11:30 a.m. – An officer out at an address on Industrial Park Road served a 33-year-old man with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt. He was later released with a new court date.
11:44 a.m. – A possibly suicidal male subject was reported at an address on Highway 123. An officer said EMS checked out the subject and he was released on scene.
12:23 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report her boyfriend had assaulted her. A formal complaint was filed.
12:44 p.m. – A caller reported some subject screaming at each other outside at address on South Hickory. An officer spoke to some people in the area, but they denied they had been fighting.
12:54 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of using a bow and arrow in the city limits. An officer explained the city ordinance.
1:09 p.m. – A caller reported a verbal disturbance going on during a memorial service. Officers were notified.
1:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
2:34 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her granddaughter living with her father and the father allowing strange people around the residence. An officer advised her of the proper steps to take.
3:41 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 43-year-old man on a warrant charging him as a habitual offender with possession of controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
4:58 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD to report recovering a vehicle at Lead Hill that was reported stolen out of Harrison. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen and the registered owner was notified.
5:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was driving on North Spring Road and hit an owl. She said there was no damage to her vehicle, but the bird was in the middle of the road. An officer said the owl was gone when he checked the area.
5:36 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
7:35 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near Walmart.
9:06 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North. An officer on scene arrested a 40-year-old man for inadequate insurance during an accident with bond set at $1,055, but he was later released on a signature bond.
9:11 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man violating the protection order she held against him. A formal complaint was filed.
9:21 p.m. – A female subject called to find out how she could get a car back after her husband sold it without a title, which was in her name. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
10:54 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible gunshot in the area of The Links, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.